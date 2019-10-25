One thing a lot of Christians that are still leaning toward not voting for our current President need to know. If others get into the White House, especially the liberal left, then you can also see persecution will start coming upon the church here in America more and more.
It began during the last administration, and we all in Christ need to know there are things on the line we must sincerely think about.
- Continuing of removing of God’s name and moral statutes from all public places
- A greater homosexual movement
- More godless curriculum in our schools
- A removal of basic rights guaranteed by our Constitution
- A possible sweeping change in the Supreme Court to raise the limit of number of judges to stack the Supreme Court with liberal judges
- Open borders could become a reality inviting gang members and other people who commit crimes into our nation
- Persecution will escalate in our nation
- Our military will lose strength again in a time we need a strong military as China and Russia continue their advancement of their agendas of world dominance
- Lots more taxation, tax, tax, tax to pay for more giveaways taking your hard earned monies and giving to those that refuse to work.
- Very likely we will see God’s protection over our nation move further away from covering us with his safety.
- Redistricting of electoral areas or the system be done away completely where eastern states with most population will decide our elections for many years to come
- Socialistic downfalls will begin soon after a short time we will become another Venezuela
- Fewer jobs and more inflation
- A turning away from our support for Israel whom God says in blessing her we shall be blessed, but those that curse her shall be accursed!
- Last but not least, abortion restrictions will be further removed and this may very well open the door for God’s judgement on this nation, for we refuse to repent from the murdering of innocent children.
If you love God and you truly mean it. If I were you I would rethink your position on behalf of God and country. You don’t have to be a Christian to understand that the Bill of Rights and the Constitution could be taken over by mob rule like unto dictator countries.
All faiths should be concerned about sweeping changes in our freedom to worship as we choose.
I write this to warn all Christians and freedom loving people, that God is not mocked, what we sow we very well will also reap!
There also is a new book out I think everyone living in the border area of the U.S. and Mexico should read. The book is called “Open Borders, Inc.,” an investigative true story of the reality on what is truly going on here and in other cities along our border, written by a Christian Broadcasting Network investigative reporter. Every American that loves our nation needs to know the truth behind the system of corruption threatening our nation.
Persecution, Jesus said will increase upon the Lord’s church prior to His coming for His church. It is happening right here more often and in third world countries it is flourishing.
We are not far away from seeing sweeping changes take place in our nation far from what our forefathers of our nation meant it to be.
Don’t listen to your college educators and other teachers who would sway you away from your Christian values and belief in the One True God, His name is Jesus “Yeshua” the Messiah, King of Kings, Lord of Lords, He is the Great I Am, the Eternal Godhead consisting of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit! He is One God, in three persons. God dwells in infinity, you cannot understand Him with our finite minds. Only when the Spirit of God comes inside of you and me. He opens up our understanding of the eternal things from above which are infinite. God has no beginning or end He just always was, is, and will always be God!
No matter how much some of you may not like our current leadership in office at the White House, I would study really well on what is truly going on behind the scenes. You have every right to choose who you will vote for at this time.
However, wisdom cries out that we know what we are backing. I hope everyone will pray earnestly about this and ask God for His wisdom and leading in this matter. Much love to all, I love you enough to tell you the truth!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.