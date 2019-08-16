It has become very popular today among young people and even some older adults.
If the trend keeps on there may come a day when marriage is completely done away with. Many consider the tradition of marriage old and outdated.
Numerous say that it hurts no one to just live together and not marry while others say they just want to get to know each other better.
The question is what does God think of these relationships? It was God’s plan from the very beginning for one man and one women to enter into a special covenant, (Genesis 2:24& Matthew 19:4-6). A covenant is a solemn agreement that is binding on all parties.
Two people just living together is not a solemn binding agreement.
My wife and I have a legal document called a marriage license that says we made solemn commitments to each other years ago and we have honored those commitments.
The Bible seems to say that God wants it official, legal and binding, (John 2:1-5).
There was a lady in the Bible who was not married but living with a man and Jesus talked to her. He knew what she was doing without her telling Him just as He does everything we do.
It was then, and is still is considered wrong and a sin to just live with somebody and not be officially married, (John 4:15-18& 1 Corinthians 7:1&2).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
