“We live in a strange world of dollars and nonsense,” Ravi Zacharias observed (rzim.org/the scourge of racism). Luke chapter 21 speaks about “the sea and the waves roaring, and men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.” That’s starting to sound familiar … There is a big difference between protesters and rioters.
Soros’ brick piles made the unrest look pretty fishy, so did the incident of the killing in Dallas.
A friend recently wrote: “I’d love to only write about the future filled with endless happiness and world peace, but my conscience will not allow me to smear icing on a pan of mud and call it a chocolate cake.”
When Klaus Schwab remarks “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world” we have to ask ourselves: How is our biblical worldview these days?
According to scripture, the God of the Bible gives truth freely to all who seek it and are willing to learn – from those same scriptures … Pilate asked Jesus “What IS truth?” but he never waited for Christ’s answer, because the world will always offer some political, ethnic or religious truth.
There is a 26-minutes documentary called “Plandemic” by Mikki Willis for those interested in truth.
A serious subject came up and out in the open since this last virus: vaccines – what’s all in those? It used to be MSG, mercury, aluminum (now also GMO’S, glyphosate and DNA), according to the CDC.
In the 1980s children were receiving about 20 doses from kindergarten through high school. That amount has tripled by now.
Autism has skyrocketed as well in the last decades (an interesting film about this is “Vaxxed”).
Personal experiences in our family caused us to study about the benefits and dangers of vaccines over the years.
“And the truth shall set us free, indeed…” (Jn. 8:32,36).
Genesis chapter 6 speaks about DNA altering by the Nephilims. This was the reason our Creator decided that He had to send a flood and destroy all those that did not have His pure DNA in them any longer.
So here we are again, in 2020, when this COVID-19 vaccine will alter our RNA and DNA once more.
From what I understand, vaccines stimulate inflammation in our body.
Why aren’t we thinking critically? The vaccine has two different antibodies; one that fights disease, and one that triggers paradoxical immune enhancement, which often results in serious disease and/or death when the vaccinated person is exposed to the wild coronavirus.
This happened in Italy where many folks had received flu shots in recent years.
It is wise to raise our vitamin D and zinc levels before this fall. (For more info: NVIC.org and Mercola.com).
So, who do we trust? And why, exactly? In March 2011, a US Supreme Court decision gave the drug companies total liability-protection for injuries and death caused by government mandated vaccines.
And much darker clouds are now appearing on our horizon … (more about that next time).
“It is better to trust in the Lord, than to put confidence in man and in princes” (Psalm 11:8-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.