I have found out many times you do not miss something until you do not have it and all too often we just take it for granted.
With the coronavirus pandemic wrecking or destroying lives and lifestyles it is a terrible, terrible disaster. And there is so much uncertainty. We are staying very close to home no visitation of friends and little of family.
That reminds me of something in the Bible.
Christianity is all about relationships. First and most importantly is our relationship to God the father, (Matthew 6:33).
We receive that when we realize what Jesus did by the shedding of His blood on the cross and His resurrection from the grave, (John 3:16-19, Romans 5:8, 1 Peter 3:18).
When we confess-repent of our sins and ask God to forgive us and call upon Jesus Christ to be our Lord and Savior it is then and only then do we enter into the right relationship with God the Father, (Romans 3:23, 6:23,1 John 1:9&10).
This starts a whole new way of life and living. We enter a new family, not physical but spiritual, (1 Timothy 3:15).
The family of God, the Bride of Christ, the new Testament Church, (Ephesians 1:22).
Everyone who has asked Jesus Christ to be their personal Lord and Savior becomes, automatically a part of His Body, the Church, (Colossians 1:24, Hebrews 12:22-23).
See you in Church when the doors are open again.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.