I have a legitimate question I am trying desperately to find an answer to – when is it appropriate for police to kill someone who they feel is threatening their lives.
I had a serious talk about this with my wife the other day, and she feels strongly that in today’s climate, police should not shoot, especially a person of color, until they have actually been hit by a bullet from that person. Personally, I think that’s a little crazy.
Obviously, this discussion has nothing to do with George Floyd. That was cold-blooded murder of a man who presented no threat to officers at all.
But in two other cases widely reported and linked to the Floyd case, the details are very different.
In Louisville, Kentucky, police officers used a no-knock warrant to enter an apartment that Breonna Taylor was in. Let me be clear about one thing up front — I detest no-knock warrants. They should be outlawed nationwide. I understand the theory behind them, but they are abused far too often. There are other ways to apprehend and search suspects without breaking down doors in the middle of the night.
Anyway, so police entered the apartment, legally under the law at the time, with a warrant signed by a judge. Taylor and her boyfriend heard people kicking in their door and responded like many of would — her boyfriend opened fire, assuming someone was breaking in to rob or hurt them.
With bullets firing, police returned fire and killed Taylor in her bed. Should Taylor have died? No. Police should not have been there at midnight kicking in her door. But at the time, that was legal and permitted. Once the man inside started shooting at officers, should they have the right to defend themselves? In my mind, that answer is absolutely yes.
I have seen many people calling the arrests of the officers involved, claiming they murdered Breonna Taylor. Now I don’t think she should be dead, but it’s hard for me to wrap my head around the idea of charging someone with murder when they return fire once they are fired on.
Case No. 2 happened last weekend in Atlanta. In this incident, police were called to a Wendy’s early in the morning when a man fell asleep at the drive-through line at Wendy’s. When officers arrived, they found a heavily-drunk Rayshard Brooks. They woke him up, he resisted arrest and at some point grabbed a taser being worn by an officer. Brooks apparently ran away, stopped and pointed the taser at officers, one who fired and killed Brooks.
So, the question is, does an officer have the right to shoot someone if they are threatened — even if the threat is less than deadly? According the Atlanta police rules, the answer is no, so the officer was fired. But should he be charged with murder?
I honestly don’t know the answer to this one. A taser is not considered a deadly weapon, so is deadly force appropriate if someone threatens you with one? All I know is if I was carrying a gun and someone threatened me or my family with a taser, I would probably use that gun to defend myself. Now, I would like to think I might fire a shot up in the air to hopefully make them think things over, but it’s hard to say.
I have personally covered two police shootings – both considered justified by the law. In the first, a young man fled from police in his vehicle before pulling off the road, exiting his vehicle and opening fire on the responding officer. The bullet actually hit a necklace the officer was wearing and deflected away. The officer returned fire and killed the man.
The case was presented to a grand jury, which decided no crime was committed.
In the second, a man pointed a loaded gun at a group of officers, and they shot him before he could pull the trigger. This one was not so cut and dry, but the DA chose not to pursue charges.
The reality is I don’t know the answer. Have we reached a point where police must be physically harmed themselves before they can use deadly force? Maybe so. These are weird times, and what seemed like an easy answer a year ago, is no longer so easy.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald
The answer to the problem about the man who pointed the taser and got shot in the BACK is they shouldn't have tried to arrest him. I don't blame him for running from cops who wanted to put him in handcuffs. YOU would have no worries. A black man could expect to be murdered in handcuffs.
A good rule of thumb for cops is not to shoot anyone in the back. Another good rule is that not everyone needs to be hauled off to jail.
