We made our children say it when they were little. Either, “I’m sorry” or “forgive me” depending on what was done.
They said it because they were made to, even though they did not really feel that way.
In thinking about human relationships many times we do or say hurtful things to others. Maybe we do not really mean it or did not intend to hurt the other person, but at other times we may intend to be hurtful or mean.
What about when we are the one wronged and maybe it was not even our fault?
Can we accept an apology or do we hold a grudge and maybe even let it build and build?
What if we have a problem saying we are sorry or we cannot forgive? Do we just go on hurting or being hurt?
The Bible speaks to this subject. We are all limited by our own natural nature. Some people are very forgiving while others are not. Some are very kind while others are not.
As Christians we have the power of God available to us, (Acts 1:8, 11:16, 13:52, Romans 14:17, 15:13).
We saw that power demonstrated on the cross when Jesus was terribly mistreated and crucified, (Luke 23:34). Yet, He did not take revenge. We have the Holy Spirit available to help us, (1 Corinthians 4:21, Galatians 5:16-25).
But it is our choice.
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
