Of all the words of voice or pen, was there ever a better pairing than “School’s out!”
Sure, there are some challengers – “Kiss me,” “You win,” “I do,” – but for sheer exuberance, nothing tops the two words that signal the official, for real, no foolin’, end of the school year and best of all, the beginning of three months of blissful idleness.
Unencumbered by the books, science projects and classroom art we had taken home the day before, we streamed out the door like a jail break and headed home, with flying feet and hearts as light as feathers.
What plans we had for the summer! The creeks to dam, the lightning bugs to catch, the “hot rods” to build, the fireworks to set off, the watermelons to eat, the weenies and marshmallows to roast – Where to begin, where to begin?
And then, on the marquee of the church on the corner, the three letters that shattered that moment of gladness into a thousand, bitter pieces.
Those three little letters – VBS.
I know I can speak for every boy and girl when I reprise Al Pacino – “Just when I think I’m out, they pull me back in.”
VBS is shorthand for Vacation Bible School. Just about every church in town ran one of those week-long Biblical boot camps, poorly disguised as fun. They began a week or two after the start of the summer vacation, as a reminder of that Puritan principle “For every comfort there is an equal and opposite discomfort.” I resented VBS; it seemed like overkill.
The first two hours of the morning were usually devoted to Bible stories and rote memorization of scripture. The stories weren’t all that bad, really, especially the litany of the sleazy Kings of Israel.
As a group, they were a piece of work. Saul, David, Jonathan, Solomon, Rehoboam, and Jeroboam. And just the mental image of ol’ Absalom hanging from a tree limb by his hair was enough to keep me in a buzz cut until high school.
Those tedious hours were always broken up by snack time. Just so you know, in the Baptist denomination snacks are comparable to blessed sacraments in other churches. Baptists take their food seriously. They say all you need to be a Baptist is a belief in the Resurrection and a 10 by seven casserole dish.
All morning, while we struggled to memorize John 3:16 and Matthew 28:19 our young minds were distracted and our senses were tantalized by the aroma of cookies baking in the church kitchen below us – chocolate chip, oatmeal and raisin, lemon sugar wafers, and my favorite, peanut butter cookies, the ones with the little cross hatch of a fork on top. Washed down with a cup of cold Kool Aid, was there ever a better snack?
The last hour or so was devoted to crafts, with the girls going off to do something useful and pretty like book markers, oven mitts, potholders and scented candles that float, while the boys went to the Boy Scout meeting hall to do things involving hammers, nails, saws and Mercurochrome.
The first year I attended VBS, we put together wooden shadow boxes from pre-cut kits. Ugly little things they were, too, resembling nothing so much as an offset tic-tack-toe maze to hang on the some seldom-seen back wall.
The next year we made knick-knack stands designed to fit in a corner. They were equally unlovely, and equally unused.
The year after that, we made plywood silhouettes of a Scotty dog that were intended to be home address markers. They didn’t make it past the first rain shower before the cheap plywood delaminated.
The last year I attended VBS, the boys made wooden wall plaques with hooks (for the potholders the girls made, I suppose). Those wall plaques were my downfall.
They were really nothing more than quarter-inch plywood cut into the silhouette of a jolly, roly-poly cook, complete with chef’s hat, who was working dough with a rolling pin. So that’s what the other boys dutifully painted.
To my eye, however, it looked more like the silhouette of a malevolent butcher, with burly arms, hairy chest, wearing a wife-beater undershirt and wielding a bloody cleaver over a gory butcher’s block, with human hands and feet hanging on the side. So that’s what I painted.
Until that day, I had no idea Vacation Bible School had an actual principal. Or that expulsion was an option.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: June 21 - National Selfie Day; 22nd – National Onion Ring Day; 23rd - National Columnists Day (As sacred an observance as ever was!) Enjoy.
—
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
