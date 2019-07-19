Why aren’t we at home in this world? Because it’s not our home! Our hearts can never be at home in a world of imperfection and evil, of sorrows and dying and death – of seeing everything we know and love grow old and pass away. There IS a home, but this world is not it.
Our salvation begins at Passover, and Passover isn’t only about being free … it’s about coming home, coming home to God, and coming home to home. So home is the place for which our hearts were made … the eternal Promised land … heaven.
We are not there yet. Let’s live today in light of that. Let’s set our heart away from that which is not home, and toward that which is.
J. Cahn
When Jesus’ disciples were told not to teach anymore in His name, “Peter and the other apostles answered and said, we ought to obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29).
Amen! Do not cower. Do not be intimidated. These are biblical days – live strongly, boldly, and powerfully as a biblical person!
Jesus promised us “Ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Spirit is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto Me – unto the uttermost part of the earth” (Acts 1:8).
Speak up, in that power, about the age of this planet, which is not 80 million years, but about 6,000 years, according to the generations added up, mentioned in the Holy Book (answersingenesis.com).
Speak up about sins and forgiveness and needing a Savior. Speak up about the prophecies that still need to be fulfilled about an evil one-world government.
But speak in love! Warn this huge mission field, this world, to be aware of what’s happening! Every child of God has a calling, a mission to fulfill. Jesus was the greatest missionary – from heaven to earth, His mission is this planet.
When we are born again (Jn. Chapter 3) we’re no longer in this world to get anything from it, we are in it to give – God’s love, His Word, the Truth.
Let’s fulfill our mission … Pope Francis and a leading Imam recently signed a covenant pushing us toward one-world religion (SkyWatchTV.com).
Globalization – no more borders – will be the ultimate trip for seven years, with hell on earth for anyone who won’t submit to ‘it’ (Revelation chapter 13).
With the artificial intelligence personalities we’ve named “Siri” and “Alexa,” who can answer all our questions, tell us jokes or the weather, or can even buy our groceries – it’s no surprise how they, in return, record all our conversations and file them away in an online database of information collected about us for an in-definite amount of time.
It’s also no surprise how this science and engineering of making “intelligent” machines have the ability to learn on its own! Mayday! Mayday! Could this all be connected with Revelation chapter 13…? Where it is prophesied “And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spoke as a dragon. And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed …”
