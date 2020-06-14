POPULAR MYTHS NOTWITHSTANDING, the plain fact of the matter is Robert E. Lee was a slaveholder and benefited greatly from the institution of slavery. He inherited four families of slaves – perhaps as many as 20 individuals – on the death of his mother in 1829, and assumed control of another 189 slaves on the death of his father-in-law in 1857.
A codicil of the will stipulated that those inherited slaves were to be freed after five years, but Lee found himself dependent on their labor to lift his three plantations out of debt. Accordingly, he petitioned the state court for an indefinite extension of their slavery.
The court denied his petition, and Lee freed the slaves under his control on December 29, 1862 – three days before the Emancipation Proclamation took effect.
ON THE OTHER HAND, Ulysses Grant was ambivalent on the subject of slavery. Although he was the son of an ardent Abolitionist, he married into a slave holding family, and used his wife’s slaves on his farm and often worked alongside of them in the field. “Grant was helpless when it came to making slaves work,” a friend wrote. “He was no hand to manage negroes,” she said. ‘He couldn’t force them to do anything. He wouldn’t whip them. He was too gentle and good tempered and besides he was not a slavery man.” Grant did own one slave, a man named William Jones, who he bought in 1858 but emancipated in 1859, before he went back into the army. Grant came to believe the question of slavery was key to the division between the North and South. To his father he wrote, “My inclination is to whip the rebellion into submission, preserving all Constitutional rights. If it cannot be whipped any other way than through a war against slavery, let it come to that legitimately. If it is necessary that slavery should fall that the Republic may continue its existence, let slavery go.”
AS A GROUP, we Americans are a credulous lot. A recent poll of 3,400 of our fellow citizens found fully 10 percent of them are convinced of the existence of Bigfoot, (or Sasquatch if you prefer.) That same poll revealed 29 percent of us believe not only that intelligent life forms exist elsewhere in our galaxy, but also that those alien life forms have traveled to Earth and are living among us right now. Slightly fewer – 23 percent – believe our government knows of these extraterrestrial visitors, but is keeping the information secret. Belief in a faked Moon landing has dropped to an all-time low of four percent. That is roughly half of the nine percent who believe the Illuminati are real and control most global events. A similar nine percent believe the government controls the population through use of chem trails. Lots of overlap in those groups, I suspect. Lots.
ARTHROPODS, those organisms we commonly call insects, outweigh all the humans on Earth by about 16 times. That does not include spiders which are technically not insects. I don’t care to know how much all the spiders weigh, as long as each one weighs less than my foot.
EVERY TIME I shuck an ear of corn I am reminded that there is a strand of corn silk for every kernel on the cob. The corn silk is the pathway by which pollen fertilizes each ovary, or kernel. That’s probably more than you wanted to know about corn on the cob. Pass the salt and butter, please.
BOTH NORTH AND SOUTH POLES are deprived of sunlight in equal measure, yet the South Pole is way colder than its northern counterpart. That’s because the South Pole is on a continent at an altitude 9,300 feet, while the North Pole is at sea level in the middle of an ocean.
IN ORDER OF their global production, the three most popular grains are corn, rice and wheat with 873, 738 and 671 million metric tons produced each year respectively. The US produces the most corn; China the most rice and wheat. Fittingly, that’s the same ranking for the most energy-producing foods – corn, rice and wheat.
HOOSEGOW comes to us through the Anglicized spelling of the Spanish word juzgao, meaning jail. Juzgao in turn derives from juzgado, meaning tribunal or courtroom. The courtroom and jail were usually in the same building, so one word came to be used for both.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: June 14 - Monkey Around Day; 15th - Global Wind Day (Not that kind of wind, I hope.) 17th - Eat Your Vegetables Day. Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.