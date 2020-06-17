In his book The Harbinger, Jonathan Cahn points out the parallel between Israel from 605 to 586 B.C., and America from 09.11.2001 to this year. In both cases there was a first shaking, then too little repentance, and a next great shaking after 19 years … We can learn so much from HIS-Story! They did not get the point, and neither do we.
Isaiah chapter 9 has stiff warnings for us. Yet it ends with “For all His anger is not turned away, but His hand is stretched out still.” So, June is “Pride-month.”
There are a lot of warnings in the Good Book about this pride we all have. Maybe July can be Strait Month, why not? Jesus says “Enter in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth unto destruction, and many there be which go in there at: because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Mt.7:13-14).
Yes, darker clouds are building at our horizon, and we should definitely pay attention to them, for they are reproaching in convergence and acceleration! We can call them conspiracies if we want.
They are hiding “The Plan” to create a global geopolitical, economic, and religious system, as predicted in Scripture.
We humans have a deep need to belong – but to become a “global citizen” feels way too foreign to me! It might all come under the guise of free-will and eco-friendly climate change, but – again – we can go back in history and find those same lures in Nimrods’ Babylon Order! Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Daniel all speak about this, and much can be found in Revelation as well (Rev. ch. 17-18).
There is an attack on our health – masks to keep the fresh air out, anti-social-distancing, no hugs or closeness, and little recreational freedom.
We’d ask why The Truth is increasingly banned from Mercola.com and other websites! C.S. Lewis wisely remarked how we are made for another world, a perfect one where justice reigns, that will come when Christ returns.
Till then we have to endure Huxley’s Brave New World … On June 21st during a solar eclipse, there will be gatherings in cities called “The Luciferian March for a One-World Government” … Now where did we hear that word “Lucifer” before, beside that it’s the Dutch name for matches?
Isaiah 14:12-15 explains him: “How art thou fallen from heaven, Oh Lucifer, son of the morning! How art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations! For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High. Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.”
Not a very enticing idea.
Paul warns us “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light” (2nd Cor. 11:14).
Let’s stick with Jesus, for “In Him is life; and the life is the light of men” (Jn.1:4).
So, “Let’s shine His light and glorify our Father which is in heaven…” (Mt. 5).
