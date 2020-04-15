Early that day, when it was still dark, the stone was rolled away, but no body was in the grave! Mary called Magdalene and Mary the mother of Jesus were the first of the Lord’s servants to arrive at the tomb. Why possibly Mary Magdalene with Mary, the mother of Jesus? I do believe, though not sure, possibly Jesus was showing us all once again that He died for sinners, not for the righteous! Plus, His love for sinners was and is very great, as it was for Mary Magdalene! She was chosen to come to know the Lord’s Resurrection, even now as we all are called to know our risen Savior!
To many minds, Mary M., would not have been one of the chosen ones to go to the tomb first. Perhaps, the rest of the disciples were still asleep! Yet, Jesus said, the least shall be the greatest in the His kingdom! Not that He would have looked down on her at all! Mary was a chosen vessel, as much as the rest, even before the world was formed! She was surely chosen to be there to bear witness of the resurrection, along with His mother! Perhaps, she would be the one like unto His mother, most humble, and not grow angry as maybe the others.
Both Marys ran back to tell the others. They returned with the other disciples, and they too became witnesses to the Resurrection, but still some doubted. They all left the tomb, however, Mary Magdalene stayed behind!
Suddenly, two of the Lord’s holy angels appeared unto Mary M. at the tomb! She pleaded with one of the angels inside the tomb to tell her where their Lord was. They reminded her, do not cry, for just as Jesus had told her and all the disciples what He would do, He had risen from the dead! She left the inside of the tomb still weeping, and then, Jesus appeared unto Mary. Mary did not know Him though, but thought He was maybe the gardener, for He hid His identity from her; And Jesus said, Woman, why are you weeping? Jesus had a special moment planned out all along, that He would wait a moment to reveal Himself to His beloved Mary. Yes, she was once a prostitute, full of seven demons. Yet, she now was a child of the Most High, a chosen vessel of honor, set apart unto Christ! Now Mary was the first witness of His resurrection who actually saw Jesus!
So but for a moment, Jesus waited, He must have been bursting, wanting to hold her to bless her, but He could not at that time, for He had not yet ascended unto the Father! He did give in, and showed Himself to Mary, to know it was truly Him, Jesus our Lord! He was risen, truly, He was the Messiah after-all! He was everything He had proclaimed to be. First and foremost He was her Messiah and God who loved her, and that was the most important thing!
Can you imagine what love Mary M. felt, even from a distance, besides the excitement of seeing and knowing that her Lord was risen! She was basking in His love! Yes, though Mary could not embrace the Lord, I believe by His Spirit He embraced her, what glory, what love she must have felt.
Now she knew she would be free forever and be with the Lord our God. After a moment that must have seemed like a lifetime, Jesus told her to go, and tell the others that He was alive, risen from the grave!
What excitement, Mary must have had, I imagine she ran quickly to the place where the disciples were lodging, and proclaimed she had seen the risen Lord! There was doubt still in their camp, even confusion, yet soon they too would know, Jesus is alive, risen, and Mary had seen the Lord. They had to see for themselves and eventually they would, I wanted to say all of this, first to tell the story, that you might have the same excitement on this week of Resurrection Sunday. For He is risen! The fact that we believe, but have not seen, or touched the Lord, is no small thing. Jesus even said to His disciple Thomas, blessed are you who believe and have seen Me, but greater are they which have not seen Him, yet believe! That is you and I, who are now those that belong unto Him, and by His grace have been set free from sin and the second death which is hell! Though we have not seen Him, we believe!
Just as Jesus, one day we too shall rise to be like unto Him! Forever we shall be incorruptible and immortal in everlasting life, to be with Jesus our Lord!
It is my hope that we all will find the same love for our Lord as Mary had! We too are all like unto Mary, sinners chosen before the world began, to be a part of God’s kingdom, in Christ our Lord!
May we rejoice as did Mary M., while running to tell the others. May we have that same compassion and love to reveal to others what we have been given! May we all be so thankful everyday, as if we are seeing our Lord Jesus for the first time, risen from the dead! May we give Him all the glory and honor He deserves!
Most of all, may we grant to Him our hearts always, to be passionately in love with Him, so much that as Mary did want to do, we come to Him, and embrace Him always, as if the very first time!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
