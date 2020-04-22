This is a chance for our future leaders to prove they can make, and accept, the decisions that will shape their future.
Tuesday night the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees heard the news that no doubt woke a lot of parents and students up to the reality of what’s going on regarding the closure of schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic threat.
Distance learning, online lectures, mailed-out assignments and more have become the norm since the closure of schools as the coronavirus morphed into a pandemic. Without a real guidebook to follow, the district cobbled together a plan that would best serve teachers as well as students during what was hoped to be a minor inconvenience in this school year.
The school district was reporting earlier this month that educators had received an approximate return rate of 70 percent when it came to both mailed-out and online assignments. To help combat that, a laptop loan program was activated to help those students who don’t have access to a home computer or laptop. Though the number of laptops was limited, and designed to aid students who needed them most, the program was intended to help that 30 percent that hadn’t turned in any work to catch up.
Now, the threat of the virus has become serious enough that last week Gov. Greg Abbott called for schools to remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Then on Tuesday night came the next piece of disturbing news from the school district.
Superintendent Carlos Rios informed the board students who are not turning in assignments or who are just not doing the work were not going to pass and would have to take summer school to graduate or to be advanced to the next grade level.
If parents, students and teachers weren’t taking this seriously before, the stakes really just got higher with Rios’ announcement. Truth is it shouldn’t have caught anyone off guard. Take away the coronavirus threat, and treat this like a regular school year, and students who don’t do their work would still need to attend to summer school to pick up those credits needed to pass.
But then came the discussion of graduation, which right now couldn’t be held in its traditional setting because of the lack of social distancing and the threat of exposure for everyone involved, and the district is uncertain of what to do next.
According to Rios, there are currently four plans available for graduation. Those plans include:
Option 1 - Hold graduation over the course of two days with 100 students per graduation session at the Student Performance Center. No parents allowed.
Option 2 - Hold graduation at the Del Rio Civic Center parking lot over the course of a week. Again, only 100 students per session but parents could attend.
Option 3 – Hold an entirely virtual graduation. Students and parents could watch from home.
Option 4 - Postpone graduation until the governor’s stay at home order is lifted.
Board member Fred Contreras said the graduation candidates should be given the option to vote on what they would like for graduation and I am on board with that. However, I think just the candidates should be the ones to decide.
High school graduation is a special time for many families, but it probably means the most for the students. This one of their big life milestones and the sense of achievement is something they’ll carry with them for a while. They’ve referred to themselves as the Class of 2020 for so long that it would be wrong not to let them have their say in this matter. Let the class decide as a whole and not just leave it up to a handful of them.
These are definitely unique times, and this class will have a unique story for years to come. We always want teens to take more responsibility in their lives, so here’s a big chance.
