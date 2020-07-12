A divisive July 4 holiday address was delivered at Mt. Rushmore. Adding insult to injury, Trump never asked permission from the Oglala Sioux; an independent nation, to hold the event on land SCOTUS ruled stolen by the US. Demonstrators were gassed, dispersed, and arrested.
It came at a time of celebration of America’s birth, opposed to the tyranny of arbitrary, authoritarian despotism. Yet the inheritors of that legacy behave worse than King George III.
