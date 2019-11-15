Jesus taught us the parable of the sower and what happened with the seeds. They fell all over the place (Mark Chapter 4)! When the Gospel is preached, there will be true and false conversions.
Remember, to all outward appearances, Judas was a follower and disciple of Jesus … We’ll all remain together somehow, until the Day of Judgment.
In Matthew Chapter 13 the Lord explains how His Kingdom is likened unto a man which sowed good seeds in his field, and how the enemy sowed tares among the wheat.
The workers were told to let them all grow together until the harvest, then gather the tares first and burn them, and then gather the wheat into his barn.
In Mt.7:21-23 He spoke of many who’d consider themselves Christians and yet not be saved. “They profess that they know God; but in works they deny Him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate – void of judgment” (Titus 1:16).
We have to be very mindful of that … If our beliefs or behavior don’t align with Biblical Christianity, we are not really “born again” (Jn.3:1-21).
God has a wonderful plan for our lives, yes! But let’s not forget either that our Lord and Savior “was despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, acquainted with grief (Isa. Chapter 53). One becomes a disciple of Christ the moment one pledges their faith in Him.
Which means, “whatsoever we have, we give to the poor, and we shall have treasure in heaven: and then we come, take up our cross, and follow Him” (Mk. Chapter 10).
Do we? Are we? Let’s not use the word “mature” for any disciple, for there’s always room to grow … More about being His disciple can be found in Luke 14:26-35 and related scriptures.
The Greek word for it is “Mathetes,” to become a learner of, and commit to, a teacher.
Forty- plus years after the “Jesus Revolution” we are heading once more in the scriptural direction of Matthew 6:33, which says “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things (needs!) shall be added unto you.”
From experience in our own life we know this works.
The danger also is to become an “old bottle” in our faith … No matter what age we are! “No man putteth new wine into old bottles” Jesus warns, “else the new wine will burst the bottles and be spilled, and the bottles shall perish” (Lk. 5:36-39) (bottles in those days were often made of animal skin).
New “baby” Christians are usually new bottles, which is very refreshing to be around with! God blesses them with His truth when they dive into His Word! There are several new bottles again trying to go back to the original idea of how we’re supposed to live, according to the Bible.
Francis Chan, and Tim Mackie from thebibleproject.com.
When customs ask travelers upon arrival “Are you a Christian?” like they recently did in India (persecution.org) and arrested a Tennessee pastor, then we know it is serious business to follow Christ! “Keep yourselves in the Love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life” (Jude 21).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
