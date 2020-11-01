After being persecuted for many years, resulting in their disappearance from the Texas landscape, bears have been making a comeback since 1985. In East Texas they naturally spilled over from Louisiana and Arkansas, and in West Texas they came over from Mexico. Historically they were once found all over the state.
On Oct. 19, a local resident shot and killed a female bear in his backyard after the bear had been pursued and harassed by the public for days, separating her from her cub. The black bear is listed as a “Threatened Species” by Texas Parks and Wildlife.
