If it has done nothing else, this COVID-19 lockdown has proven the wisdom of the adage “Insomnia is just God’s way of saying you’re taking way too many naps.”
But seriously, what else is there to do but eat and sleep?
It took us, what – a week or 10 days – to binge watch our favorite old TV series and maybe even a new one? Then what?
You put together a couple jigsaw puzzles you had socked away to play with the grandkids, you shine all your boots and shoes ‘til you’re out of polish, you cook and eat all those rich desserts you’ve read about before this, but never had the time to try.
A few flame wars with the politically deranged morons on Facebook and then, buddy, it’s nap time – and for the second or third time that day.
It’s no wonder you’re wide awake at 3 a.m., watching Cutlery Corner – you have already logged 12 of the last 24 hours comatose.
Wee-hours insomnia is not as troublesome on the weekends. On Saturdays, you can simply wait for the sunrise, pull the covers up over your head and nod off thinking of all the chores you’re avoiding.
Sunday morning insomnia usually sets in much earlier – around 1 a.m. – after nodding through another disappointing Saturday Night Live. (Will Lorne Michaels ever find another Belushi, Radner, Murphy, or Carvey? Oh, Sweeny Sisters – where have you gone?)
And what was on TV that keeps us awake all that time? The strangest collection of snake-oil pitches in the history of the medium, that’s what.
Those wee-hours infomercials fall into a few distinct categories.
CAR INSURANCE – God help us, but we have actually become emotionally invested in the make-believe lives of white-clad pitchmen, reptiles with a British accent, an animated sawed-off general and most recently, a damned yellow emu. The really sad part is that the emu worked – I now recognize Liberty as a brand name. I’m so ashamed.
OLD MUSIC COMPILATIONS – These are always hosted by has-been recording artists wearing hats to cover their baldness or muu-muus to disguise their girth. In most cases, you are astonished to learn they lived through rehab. You could have sworn you briefly mourned their passing several years ago, and it’s always nice to hear bits of all those golden oldies again, but ultimately it’s time to change the channel.
HOME MAINTENANCE AND CLEANING PRODUCTS – These include riding leaf blowers and weed eaters, ladders that can turn into a lube rack, wheelbarrows that double as dump trucks, vacuum cleaners that resemble light sabers and gutter systems that promise to put the leaves back on the trees. The most ludicrous spots are the “family of products” that are supposed to adhere to anything under water. Seriously?
COOKING DEVICES – Apparently, we all have an insatiable desire for something that takes up space on the kitchen counter doing the same thing we bought stoves and ovens to do, only more complicated and harder to clean. I notice our old pal Emeril Lagasse is now pushing table-top air fryers, in a tacit admission that has been poisoning us for years with his deep fried Cajun cooking and his take-it-up-a-notch “Bam!” spices. I include in this group the little motorized devices that can pulverize an entire garden quicker than Vince Offer can slap chop an onion. The Good Wife bought into the Ninja hype years ago, which is why we have the whole collection gathering dust in a cabinet. I can do the same thing for pennies with my molcajete, which was invented 500 years ago by the Aztecs.
WEIGHT LOSS SYSTEMS – These are the natural outgrowth of the previous group – from yummy straight to tummy. I’m sorry, but there’s no other word that describes all those hideous before photos than a heartfelt “Sad!” What a disturbing collection of muffin tops, saddle bags, man boobs and beer bellies. And the remedy? Exercise and eating less. Man, who knew! (Sad is also the word for the demotion of the America’s Funniest Home Video guy to the status of shill for a crowd of mildly obese suckers. What did he do to deserve that?)
WORKOUT VIDEOS – These are pitched as the antidotes to the weight loss products. We’re invited to spend a couple thousand dollars on a machine that looks good when used by a hot babe in yoga pants and a crop top, but which will ultimately turn into an ungainly clothes rack taking up space in your bedroom.
SEX AIDS – Most of these are so improbable, they don’t even merit derision, but there’s one infomercial called Make Her Climax that I’m not brave enough to watch. I can imagine a scene with the wicked witch from Wizard of Oz - “You haven’t climaxed yet? Well, we’ll fix that, my pretty. And your little dog, too.”
Well, if reading all this has put you to sleep on a Sunday afternoon, then my work here is done. Sweet dreams.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: April 20 - Chinese Language Day (no kidding, it really is. Can you say Wuhan, boys and girls?) Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
