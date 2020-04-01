Yesterday, we shared the news that we will be changing our print schedule to address the changing economic conditions Del Rio and the country are facing.
Beginning next Wednesday, the Del Rio News-Herald will move from a five-day-a-week newspaper to one that prints only twice a week. Papers will be delivered to our customers on Wednesday and Sunday.
Since I announced the change to my staff and the public, I have had many questions and I am writing this in an effort to answer as many as I can.
• Why is the Del Rio News-Herald doing this? Simply put, the downturn in the local economy due to the coronavirus has impacted the newspaper just like it has most local businesses.
The vast majority of our revenue comes from local businesses advertising in the newspaper. With many of those businesses closed or struggling, revenue has steeply declined.
The company that owns the News-Herald, Southern Newspapers Inc., is financially strong. They own all their papers outright and have very little debt. But the company still cannot afford to lose mass amounts of money for an extended period of time. So, to curb the losses, we are making this change.
• How long will it last? The honest answer is we don’t know. I would love to tell you that as soon as the virus passes, we can switch the economy back on and everything will be better. But that’s not how things work. Some of the businesses we love in Del Rio will likely be gone forever when this passes. Others will reopen in different forms, and some new businesses will step in where there are voids. Most small businesses that make up the majority of any economy can’t survive long with no revenue coming in. So when this passes, it may take time to return to normal. And my guess is, whatever the new normal looks like will be different from what we saw just a month ago.
• How will I get my news? The good news is we are making no changes to the way we gather and report news. Our editorial staff is losing no reporters and no editors.
Every day, reporters will be gathering information and writing stories. Beginning April 8, those stories will be uploaded to our website as soon as they are finished. If you are a subscriber to our print edition, you can receive a free subscription to our digital work at delrionewsherald.com. Digital subscriptions are also available. All of the stories we write will be printed in the two weekly print editions, which will mean larger, more thorough newspapers every time we print.
• How about comics and crosswords? We understand people enjoy things like comics, crosswords and other games we print in the paper. To make up for printing fewer editions, we are working to add additional comic and entertainment pages to ensure all the comics and most of the games people are used to seeing will remain in print.
• When will your office re-open? We don’t know. I made the decision to close our office to the public when Mayor Bruno Lazano declared a state of emergency in Del Rio. The move was made to support local rules, which have since been strengthened, while also protecting our employees and the public. Our office will remain closed as long as the mayor and county judge determine there is a risk to being open.
Although some of our employees are working from home, we are staffed every day and there will be someone here to answer the phones, help as issues arise and answer questions, whether it is about stories we write, advertising or your subscriptions.
There are still some issues we are working out regarding the changes we are making, but my goal is to be as up front and honest with you, our readers, every step of the way. I have a great team working with me, and we will make adjustments until we get it right.
If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to me at david.rupkalvis@delrionewsherald.com.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
