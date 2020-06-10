Anytime you are making ground and moving toward success, there will inevitably be the opportunity for conflict.
That is just a fact of life. You put two people or more in a group and there is potential for conflict – and conflict, improperly handled, can destroy your ability to continue on and achieve your goals.
This is true in many areas of life, from the boardroom to the schoolroom. It can happen in marriage and it can happen between friends and business associates.
And when conflict goes bad, success doesn’t happen. The good news is that conflict can be healthy and can actually move you closer to success. Success is based on relationships and relationships offer the chance of conflict, so to get success, you must master conflict. With that in mind, here are some ideas for handling conflict.
When you are the one who is confronting the problem with someone else:
1. DON’T ASSUME. Don’t assume the worst. Don’t assume that they meant what you think they did. Don’t assume they know any better. Don’t assume they did it on purpose. The fact is that most of the time our assumptions are incorrect.
2. ASK QUESTIONS. Since you can’t assume anything, you must begin your confrontation by finding out the facts as that person sees them. Here are some questions to ask: What was your intention in saying or doing that? What were the thoughts behind those words or action?
Tell them how you perceive things, or how you feel, rather than what they did. It is never good to start out with telling somebody, “You did this!” Instead, you can say something like, “I feel like your action may have been better if you would have…” Or, “I think that the way that came across may have been…”.
3. DEAL WITH ONE ISSUE AT A TIME. If they battle back a bit, you may be tempted to say, “Well, that isn’t all! As a matter of fact, a number of us here think that you also need to work on…” If there is another issue, then deal with it at a separate time. Too many conflicts go around and around and don’t end up solving the original issue. Stick to one point and see it through to understanding.
4. DON’T TAKE IT PERSONAL. Worst-case scenario, you blew it. But that doesn’t make you a bad person. So, don’t act like they have accused your character (unless they have, in which case you should try to get the conversation back to the facts). When we take things personally we become even more protective and we tend to become defensive and in the end, escalate the conflict even more.
The Seven Habits of Highly Effective people is one of my very favorite books. Stephen Covey’s message (addressed in Habit 5: Seek First to Understand, Then to be Understood) is that people form opinions based on their own experiences. If we seek to understand others first, we’re more likely to listen before we speak. When we do that, we can avoid saying things that on reflection we shouldn’t have.
Partial reprint: Chris Widener @chriswidener.com
To your success and happiness!
Dot High-Steed is a health and life coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
