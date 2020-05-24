“Ousted expert blasts White House,” that was a front page headline in a recent San Antonio Express edition. Whistleblower says virus fumbling cost American lives. The whistleblower who was fired as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services said that top Trump officials failed to heed his early warnings to stock up on masks and other supplies to fight the deadly coronavirus, and Americans died as a result.
But Trump says not to worry, what’s a few lives more or less, there’s money to be made. Money, the root of all evil. No doubt. Yet we need money to survive, but corona throws a monkey wrench into the works.
Everything comes from God, some Bible thumpers like to say, and God’s prophets never promised world peace through world government, one wrote in the devotional page. But another one on the same page says: The Lord plans to prosper you and not to harm you; plans to give you hope and a future.
So which is it? Peace and prosperity, or hell and damnation? A loving God or a God filled with hate for his creation and uses China to spread a deadly pandemic on the world he allegedly created only to destroy.
I cannot believe that a loving God would destroy anything other than evil, fat-cat Chinese big shots who could, but did not warn the world of the coronavirus in time.
In time for the world to prepare, to do some things that would have kept some people from dying. I believe some Bible thumpers want Bible prophecies to become reality so bad, they truly pray for those prophecies to happen.
They have a death wish because they believe they will come back to life to a world without money and processed food.
Wake up and smell the Chinese roses, they are eating our lunch, and Trump talks big, but when it comes to China he is just a pussycat. But Chinese leaders are tigers and to prove it, they send us a dose of corona.
Have a Corona, Corona one could say to another, regarding a Corona cigar. And that’s just what a young actor said to another in a movie about the Korean War. Robert Wagner’s character offered the Corona cigar to an actor named Corona. I thought it was funny at the time, some 60-70 years later maybe it wasn’t. The makers of Corona beer in Mexico probably don’t think is funny either.
But Chinese big shots in China want to come off as the good guys, sending medicines to America who was caught short during this crisis.
Texas, dear Texas, you stand supremely blessed says the song. It’s a place where the skies are not cloudy all day, and corona plays its deadly song more than in any other state in the union.
If that’s a blessing, the Bible thumpers can have it, in particular one in the devotional page who recently wrote: The parallel between Noah and today is astounding. Astounding? Astounding is the belief that a book put together by ancient people for people today is the truth.
What about the truth of the Torah and the Talmud?
The Bible did not start with Jesus, and came decades after his death. But the Talmud and the Torah were in existence hundreds of years before Jesus was born.
Both the Bible and the Muslim Koran acknowledge Jesus as a good man. But the Bible calls him God. Jesus said he was God but had no religious affiliation.
I do not criticize religious people whatever their affiliation may be, this is a free country.
I am just thinking outloud and I do not believe God is capable of evil. Coronavirus is evil and did not come from God, it came from China.
So, Bible thumpers who write that coronavirus is God’s work, I say hogwash. But Donald Trump really believes he is blessed by some lucky charm taking an unproven drug not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
He is playing a human Guinea pig probably wanting to see how many people follow his lead believing the new drug protects against the coronavirus. Maybe it does and maybe it doesn’t, but the president of the country shouldn’t be playing Russian roulette with his health tempting the public to take chances with new drugs not yet proven by the FDA.
The Chinese in China are only too happy to hear the Bible thumpers in America giving God credit for the coronavirus since they consider themselves God, sending medical supplies to America who is caught with its pants down, unable to provide the medicines to its citizens.
America, you stand supremely blessed, your farmers are destroying amber waves of grain and your big shot president is paying them for it.
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Sunday.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.