It is 2019 A.D. – “Anno Domini, in the year of the Lord of the Christian era: used with dates”, the Webster dictionary says. Jesus, His life is so important that we should base all other events upon it … according to the computer, it is 2019 all over the world – even in the lives of atheists, agnostics, progressives and democratic socialists who think they don’t need a religion (but actually have one).
None of us need religion - we just need a relationship with our heavenly father who loves us so much that He gave His only begotten Son Jesus for our eternal salvation (Jn. 3:16). Unbelievers in this believe their cause is the way of the future. Just as the Marxists, fascists and Nazis did.
So, is the Judeo-Christian ethic on the right side of history? Well, it views an all-powerful God, not only as perfectly loving and compassionate, but also as perfectly moral and just! Reading through the book of Revelation clearly shows this.
When it comes to children and family, the Judeo-Christian ethic views both as society’s backbone.
Families serve as the primary caregivers, and children enjoy their own worth as God’s children! Jesus stressed that last point – He told His disciples “Let the children approach Me, and forbid them not, to come unto Me; for of such is the kingdom of heaven” (Mt. 19:14).
Karl Marx demanded the abolition of the family. Leon Trotsky wanted socialistic institutions to raise all children. It didn’t work - let that be a stiff warning!
Another interesting fact about history is that the Fourth of July 1776 was (according to hebcal.com) on the Hebrew date of 17 Tamuz 5536, which commemorates the day the Golden Calf was made and worshipped in the desert (Exo. chapter 32) … in a divided America, it was a celebration this year with mixed feelings amidst the immigration chaos.
We have to keep in mind, how Jesus warns us “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand” (Mt. 12:25).
There is a lot going on everywhere – in our personal lives and in this world. Israel, the US and the UK conducted a first joint F-35 drill over the Mediterranean recently (SkyWatchTV.com). We live in interesting times!
“In 1776 – the same year the Illuminati was formed by Adam Weishaupt – America was born. The nation, the most unique and advanced in the history of mankind, was birthed out of an odd mixture of Illuminati, occult, and Freemason philosophy.
In addition, America – and its unique form of a constitutional government with a Bill of Rights – was created from the fires of the First Great Awakening and a strong biblical worldview that man’s rights are inalienable and given by the Creator and, as such, cannot be taken away from any man or manmade government.
However, this all has been eroded and undermined now, and as a result, this nation is in the greatest crisis it has ever been since its founding.
In the long term, God’s prophecies about the end times will all be fulfilled, but as long as this Church Age lasts, we are responsible to seek the face of God in repentance and prayer.
For the power of a true biblical revival must awaken the intellectual force of minds that are redeemed by the Word of God and are able to effectively promote a biblical worldview” (by Paul Mc Guire).
