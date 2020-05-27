The prophet Elijah weaned himself of dependence on his culture and world. At the same time he became more and more dependent on God – those two things go together. We must do likewise.
We must wean ourselves, our emotional and our thought life, our identity from this world. How would we do that? By becoming more dependent on God.
We must root and ground our lives all the more deeply and strongly on Him and His Word. That which can be shaken will be shaken. But that which is rooted and grounded in God’s Word and Truth will NOT be shaken.
In the same way, Elijah was a man of prayer, and the Bible records that his prayers were heard and effective.
In the days ahead, we must become, even more so, people of prayer. In days of apostasy and chaos, it will be our sustenance and our strength, an anchor in the storm.
Pray that GOD’s will be done, that He will do whatever it takes to bring about repentance, salvation, and revival … “for such a time as this” (Esther 4:14).
Our hope and our future is in Christ alone, now and for eternity. We need to see His promises in the Spirit! Prophetic warnings might be ridiculed and ignored – but that doesn’t change the outcome … we can wish the prophecies about the end-time will not happen, but they WILL, ALL of them.
Why? Because Jesus is the Truth and the Word, from before the foundation of this world (Jn. 17:24, Eph. 1:4, 1st Pe.1:20)! To be honest, I’ve been really angry at all this global virus control.
But then someone asked me: “What’s underneath all that anger?” And God showed me that it is fear, and sadness.
Eph. 4:26-27 says “Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath: neither give place to the devil” (also Psalm 37:8).
The storms are getting heftier lately, but so are the double rainbows of promise, reminding us of our Creator’s Covenant with Isaac and his seed, after him (Gen.17).
C.S. Lewis wrote “Joy is the serious business of heaven.” But we do not understand JOY, until we face sorrow.
FAITH, until it is tested. PEACE, until we’re faced with conflict. TRUST, until we are betrayed. LOVE, until it is lost. HOPE, until we’re confronted with doubts.
At the end of May it is Shavuot – Pentecost.
In the Netherlands this is celebrated for three days. Our Messiah is the Lord of the hopeless. If He could bring hope from the cross and life from the tomb, then there’s nothing He cannot do. So, too, when things look hopeless, with Jesus, there’s always hope.
He has risen! That’s the greatest hope we could ever know, a hope that can never die.
Let all the hopeless hope again! He didn’t die and rose again to save our culture or society – He came to save people.
And His gospel is now even stronger than ever! Let’s remember always that we are loved by the Most High, and that even when things look as if they’re out of control – HE is definitely in control, on the throne, and working all things together for our blessing.
Stay strong: Romans chapter 8.
A candle burns brightest at night … So let’s be a night-light of the Lord.
