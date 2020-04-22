Might we say, in whom or what shall we be afraid of? For the God of our Salvation, keeps us in times of trouble, who make Him our dwelling place! The Lord is our Refuge and our Strength in who we trust. For those of us who love Him and trust in Him, He hides us in the Cleft of His Rock! God is able to help us in our time of need!
Let us not fear the pestilence surrounding us, nor fear what the enemy tries to put in our hearts and minds! For we know that the Lord is good, and He will never leave us of forsake the righteous who call upon His name! Let us rest in Him, who love Him, and may we declare His goodness unto the world around us! He is our Peace!
We know this world is shaking. According to His Word, the world shall shake even more so in the days, weeks, months, and years ahead. We can look to God of our Salvation, as these things cause the world to shake. This is not a time to get comfortable again and fall asleep! Nor is this a time to fear, for we are told by the Lord Himself, that when these things begin to happen, to look up for our redemption draws nigh!
We live in a time that God has chosen for His people to endure. That we be an example of love and truth to those around us. That we can speak the Word of God to those lost and to those in need!
May the Lord strengthen us all in Him, to preserve in this time, and the times ahead, and that we be all that He desires us to be! All as we wait upon the Lord our Strength, and we put our trust in Him and no other!
We are in a time, when we have the chance to cross over the lines of division in our country! May we forgive and also understand that we all have the right to our own opinion! Yet, there is no excuse for hate.
Let us draw near to God like never before! May we put away all bitterness and unforgiveness. We must learn the lessons of disobedience and the blessings of obedience unto God!
Psalm 27:1 The Lord my God is the Light and my Salvation, therefore in whom shall I fear, the Lord is the strength of my life, therefore in who shall I be afraid of? 27: 5 In times of trouble, the Lord shall hide me in His dwelling place, In the secret place of the Most High, He shall hide me, & He will set me up on the Rock of my Salvation! 27:14 Wait on the Lord, & be of good courage, for the Lord will strengthen your heart, wait I say, upon the Lord!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
