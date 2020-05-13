I would like SO much to be a deliverer of good news … Unfortunately we live in a fallen and darkening world for now.
Yes, the always-good news is that Jesus will come back and set all wrongs right, but we’re not there yet, and according to the Good Book a couple of things have to happen before He returns … For those interested, the checklists of Matthew chapter 24, Luke 21, Mark 13 are clear.
Then there’s 2nd Thesselonians chapter 2, Daniel and Revelation, and all related prophecies in the Old- and New Testament! It looks like the birth-pangs have started and are getting a wee-bit heftier these days.
Should we worry about our future? Corrie ten Boom learned that “Worrying doesn’t empty tomorrow of its sorrows, but it does empty today of its strength.” It’s a good thing to replace worry with faith in God’s promises, thankful thoughts and health solutions! There is a lot of common-sense advice on Mercola.com – how the combination of melatonin, Vitamin C and Vitamin D are effective in the treatment of COVID-19.
And how lying in the prone (face down) position could be a simple way to improve the outcomes in the (often failing) ventilator treatments causing ARDS (like with a “wet sponge,” the drainage direction goes down so the lungs will free up!).
According to a Jan. 2019 update by the CDC, more than 120 million Americans have diabetes, which have been shown to increase chances of contracting COVID-19.
Malaria alone claims 200 million lives per year globally, a lot more than this virus.
But Mr. Gates, working with Soros, Pelosi, Dr. Fauci, WHO and others, plans to vaccine the whole world – which sounds like another one of their Golden Rice depopulation goals.
In 2018, this same WHO adopted the title “Disease X” for a coming global pandemic, that would shake financial markets, and result in the death of many millions worldwide.
They also admitted that there’s limited evidence that wearing a medical mask is beneficial, and that those should be reserved for healthcare workers.
The nudists in the Czech Republic have to cover their face with a mask, though.
Although only half of the Danish MP’s were present to vote, a law unanimously passed now in Denmark, giving the government an unprecedented level of power: (forced) vaccination, or no entrance to public transport, stores, or hospitals.
It is a brave new world – however, how brave are we, submitting to all this new control that smells like communism? Did we swallow too much fluoride in our drinking water? (fluoridealert.org and C. Bryson’s book “The Fluoride Deception”). With side effects (lower I.Q. thyroid disease, ADHD, obesity, depression and dental fluorosis), it was originally planned to make captives in war camps more submissive (Harvard University Study, July 2012).
It seems to work, just like the “Food for Peace” program in the 1960s by Lyndon Johnson, with all its toxins.
This world needs a savior, badly! Unfortunately, the world is looking for the wrong guy.
The Vatican offers its world-religion as “a God of light” whom Bible scholars recognize as Lucifer.
However, God and His prophets never promised world-peace to mankind through a humanistic world government!
The parallel between Noah and today is astounding - “As in the days of Noah”… (Luke chapter 17). Like him, we need to “just prepare” – physically, mentally, spiritually.
And pray, yes! Noah’s actions should define the believer’s responsibility (Matthew 24:45-51 and 25:1-13). As Proverbs 22:3 and 1st Timothy 5:8 point out, we’d be fools and worse than an infidel, if we don’t prepare. Joseph did, in Egypt …
