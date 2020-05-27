Here are some thoughts for finding and experiencing joy in your life. There’s a distinct difference between joy and happiness. Happiness is fleeting and is based on circumstances that are pleasing, when all is well. Joy is a fruit of the spirit and requires a deliberate decision to be joyful in the midst of fiery trails. This doesn’t mean that you ignore that the problem exists, being joyful is an inner strength which gives you the ability to deal with and go through trails.
Here are seven steps to joy:
Know your purpose. Nothing will bring you joy more than knowing what it is that you are about on this earth. Not knowing brings sadness, wondering, fear and lack of fulfillment. Above all, find out what your unique purpose is here on this earth – then fulfill it! As you do, you will experience joy!
Live purposefully. This is a follow-up to number one. It is one thing to know your purpose, but then you need to live according to that purpose. This is a matter of priorities. Let your actions and schedule reflect your purpose. Don’t react to circumstances and let them cause you to live without your purpose fully in site. Living without your purpose will cause frustration. Living purposefully will bring you deep satisfaction and joy!
Stretch yourself. Don’t settle into the status quo. That will leave you unfulfilled. Always look to stretch yourself. Whatever you are doing, stretch yourself to do more! Stretching yourself will break the limits you have set for yourself and will cause you to find joy in your expanded horizons!
Give more than you take. It brings happiness to accumulate. It brings joy to give away. Sure, getting the car you worked hard for will bring you a sense of satisfaction and even happiness. But it won’t bring you joy. Giving something away to the less fortunate will bring you deep, abiding joy.
Surprise yourself, and others too. The words here are spontaneity and surprise! Every once in a while, do the unexpected. It will cause everybody to sit back and say, “Wow, where did that come from?” It will put a little joy in your life, and theirs.
Indulge yourself sometimes. Too much indulgence and you are caught in the happiness trap. Looking for the next purchase, celebration etc. to bring you a little “happiness high.” But if you will allow yourself an infrequent indulgence as a reward for a job well done and a life well-lived, you will appreciate the indulgence and experience the joy of it.
Laugh a little – no, a lot! Most people are just too serious. We need to laugh a little – no, a lot! Learn to laugh daily, even if you have to learn to laugh in bad situations. This life is to be enjoyed!
A favorite Bible quote of mine: “The joy of the Lord is your strength”.
Go and pursue joy!
Partial reprint: chriswildner.com
Dot High-Steed is a health and life coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
