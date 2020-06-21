On June 11, at Gateway Church, in Dallas, Donald Trump having a roundtable discussion said among other things that his administration would aggressively pursue economic development in minority communities by investing substantial sums in minority-serving medical institutions, and improve health care options and improve school choice options.
Sounds like it’s too good to be true. But it sounds good.
And all was not well with Trump’s improvement plan.
The Dallas police chief, the Dallas County Sheriff, and the Dallas County District Attorney were not invited. What gives? Is Trump holding grudges as usual?
And Trump says there are some trying to stoke division and push an extreme agenda. Trump knows about division and extreme agendas. He is a no slouch himself when it comes to promoting division and extreme agendas.Those are right up his alley.
Joe Biden does not want to eliminate police departments. Not even close to it.
In that regard, Trump and Biden are in agreement. But that’s it, on everything else they are as far apart as one ocean from the other. And as the old saying goes: East is east, and west is west, and never the twain shall meet.
Biden right now is a good deal ahead of Trump with the Latino voter, but not doing as well as Hillary Clinton did in 2016 against Trump, and Trump is really going full speed ahead after the Latino vote in 2020.
And I am hoping the Latino voter stays with the Democrats. Republicans are bad for minorities. The problem is we don’t get the Roosevelts, the Trumans, or the Johnsons anymore. Although there is today a man in Bexar County with echoes of the Franklin Roosevelt era when at a time of great unemployment Roosevelt put millions of Americans to work building dams, roads, and bridges.
There are some economists who will argue that the new deal didn’t actually create any real jobs, but what it did to public attitudes was driving the feeling of hope and inspiration, Laura Barberena, a local Bexar County political consultant said.
And Barberena continues: “In this world of COVID, this is exactly what we need, hope and a promise that things will go back to normalcy.”
But the key to the local recovery will be the creation of well-paying jobs. And then she said something that in my opinion applies to any and all states, cities and counties: “Any kind of workforce development needs to be about well-paying jobs that are evenly placed geographically throughout the country.”
We are not going to recreate this local economy just so we can have low-wage jobs again.
“We need to teach people real skills that get them out of poverty.”
I have never been close enough to a goat or a sheep to touch them. Never felt the need to. But I believe sheep shearing is a skill, and there are no schools for it. I believe it is an art to keep the sheep from bleeding all over. It is a self-taught skill requiring a good eye and a steady hand, and I don’t know what the pay is, but I don’t believe the pay has ever been good enough for the skill.
As a very young man I knew some sheep-shearing men in my neighborhood and they never made good money at it.
But in my book sheep-shearing is a real skill not paid well or even close to descent.
And today sheep raisers are selling off I hear, due to a drought.
If it ain’t one thing, it’s another. I can just hear the Bible thumpers blaming God for it all.
In that case, since they blame God for everything, gay rights advocates should thank him for their recent good luck, and thank the Supreme Court for ruling in their favor so they can sue for their right to employment. Was that God touching two conservative Supreme’s hearts to side with the Democrats?
Come on Bible thumpers, explain to us why God would side with two conservative judges to rule in favor of gay rights to sue for the right to employment.
Cat got your tongue? The Bible doesn’t cover episodes like judges ruling in favor of gay rights, does it?
The Bible doesn’t cover every angle of humanity, does it? I dare say that the Bible prophets were not above stretching the truth to fit in with their stories.
Donald Trump must be a Bible prophet, he says if the talk about the coronavirus would stop, there would be no virus. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a genius president who says dumb things.
—
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Sunday.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
