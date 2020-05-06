Where would I be without coming to the point of being broken? Perhaps you too can understand the importance of coming to the end of self! Like breaking a colt from a fine quarter-horse, you know there are possibilities inside for greatness in every person. That greatness could never be tapped into, without being broken from our wild nature, and trained into what our future will be in Christ!
Praise God that Jesus Himself went through the process of being broken. He was the exception though, for He was willingly broken for us, that we might find new life in Him. He chose to be battered and bruised, even to bleed and die for us, that we would be able to be reconciled back unto God! He was sinless in every way, yet He died for sinners to be with Him forever.
Jesus Himself said, that if one is not born again, then we cannot enter into the kingdom of heaven. He knew that we were all born into sin, and that unless we put on our new nature in Him, we could not be made acceptable unto the Father. For God is holy, and He requires perfectness which none of us in our carnal nature could ever achieve.
Jesus took our place on the cross and died for everyone of us. He completed all requirements of the law of perfection. He made the way for us, that when we come to Christ and receive Him, that we receive our new nature in Him. That we are born again that receive Him, and are made perfect in His righteousness, by the blood of Jesus washing away our sins, and the Holy Spirit coming inside of us! We are born again who have received Jesus, and sealed by the Holy Spirit in us!
In our brokenness, God now makes us complete, when we call upon the name of Jesus. If you are broken by all the things going on in this world around us, just know that you can find God’s peace in Christ. You don’t have to allow the world to be so overbearing! In Christ we can all find our refuge in Him! For He already has overcome the world for us all!
Jesus said, that His yoke is easy and His burden is light! That we all can come to Him that are heavy laden and weighed down by the cares of this world! We find rest in Him as His people, that God is still on the throne in heaven, and we can know that no matter what happens, that He will always be with us! That when we feel the heaviness of this world, that we don’t have to shake, but instead we can rest in Him!
In Christ, we can know that in one way or another, things are going to work out in the end for our good! This gives us peace that the world does not and can not know! For those in the world do not know God, and therefore, they can not know His peace! For they do not have the Prince of Peace, Jesus our Peace, who dwells with us, and lives inside of all who belong to Him!
God wants all people to come to know Him, and He wants to give you His peace. It is a peace far beyond the world’s understanding that He offers you even now, but it is given only to those that make God their Refuge!
Jesus said, ask and it shall be given unto you, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened unto you! The only way you will find this peace I am speaking to you about, is to seek God until you find Him. You find Him by simply telling Him that you want to know Him, then ask Him to be your Lord and Savior, and be willing to repent and turn away from your sins! Meaning to be willing to turn from sinful lifestyles to serve the Living God. He will help you change! You can find His peace right now by simply giving your heart unto Jesus!
The freedom from the world and sin was given unto mankind by the Father, to all what would receive His free gift of salvation in Christ. If you do not have His peace, whether you are in Christ or not, you can have the peace of God by believing in Jesus and God’s promises being yours today. Those promises of His kingdom are freely given to all people when we are born again. Let us all continually call upon the Lord, that we can have His peace beyond the world’s understanding!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.