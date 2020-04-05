I try to make a habit of ferreting out and popularizing unfamiliar words whenever I can. I consider it a public service, and I make no charge for it.
Today’s word is LALOCHEZIA, meaning the feeling of relief from using profane or vulgar language.
This word is not to be confused with:
1) LILOCHEZIA – the queasy feeling you get from watching Lindsey Lohan, or
2) LOLOCHEZIA – the feeling of stupidity from adding “laugh out loud” abbreviations to nearly all your comments of on Facebook, or
3) LULUCHEZIA – the feeling of embarrassment on the realization that people can see through your yoga pants.
No, lalochezia is the feeling of release, even euphoria, you get from cursing. I think we have all known the feeling, but few of us knew it had a name.
Like so many good things in life, lalochezia – and the profanity that breeds it – comes from within, and must be carefully nurtured to be enjoyed.
As a class of speech, profanity can be broken down into at least three distinct categories.
The first is spontaneous profanity and by that I mean the string of obscenities that unconsciously erupt from your mouth when you stub your toe in the dark, walk into a door or hit your thumb with a hammer.
The cuss words in this category vary from one person to the next, but they are invariably loud, succinct and heartfelt. This, I think, is the purest form of profanity. It springs from the soul involuntarily, and in some small way actually relieves the pain a little.
Spontaneous profanity is no respecter of persons, either. The vilest epithets you’ve ever heard in your life can come from the primmest dowager in town when someone leaves the toilet seat up on a cold night.
The second is what I call ballistic profanity. This is the mighty stream of curses consciously directed at a target in your immediate vicinity, like the driver who cut you off, the motorcyclist who zips between cars in a traffic jam or the skate boarder who knocks the grocery bags out of your hand and keeps going.
The obscenities in this category most often center on imagined parentage and relative intelligence, and include dark hopes for immediate and painful retribution.
Stealth profanity
A subset of this category is the stealth profanity. It’s just as vile and pointed as the ballistic variety; it is just not said out loud. The targets are much more numerous and varied, starting with the guy with a full cart in the “10 items or less” checkout line, and going on to encompass the full panoply of everyday aggravations.
The third category is domestic profanity, which is usually practiced behind closed doors and at whatever volume seems fitting.
This is where we realize the full flowering of our obscene creativity, and where we give voice to our malevolent metaphors, slimy similes, hysterical hyperbole and even made-up curses that make no sense, but feel good saying just the same.
In my experience, domestic profanity is most often directed at inanimate objects – sticking drawers, missing pliers, balky printers and backed up commodes – but can include pets and children as required.
(Hint: If most of your domestic profanity is directed at your partner, you have a problem lalochezia will not solve.)
Very few people are born profane
In my long life, I have met two, maybe three natural cussers who seem as if they were born with a dirty spoon in their mouths. They were all auto mechanics. Evidently, skinned knuckles and profanity go together like mashed potatoes and gravy. One can’t be enjoyed without the other.
Those mechanic’s brand of profanity was entirely natural, and fell from their lips like the tobacco juice that often accompanied it. Their cuss words were commonplace, easily understood and entirely appropriate to the circumstances. Their profanity was very workmanlike, in every respect, and a pleasure to hear.
Natural profanity
Natural profanity has a certain formula to it. To start, God is thoroughly damned, sometimes to hell. Then the offending object – the rounded nut, frozen bolt or ill-fitting brake shoe – gets its ration of insults, dire imprecations, and promises of utter destruction.
But then the blue haze thins out, the lalochezia sets in, and the mechanic goes back to work, soothed and calmed by the experience.
You will notice I left out all the F-bombs that pepper popular conversation today. To my mind, they don’t even qualify as profanity.
They’re just mindless vulgarity robbed of their shock value by overuse. All they really do is lower my opinion of the speaker.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
