Senator Graham finally mustered up the courage to have a hearing exposing the crimes of the Obama/Hillary desperate government attempt to first prevent Trump’s election, then Deep State impeachment if elected. It will eventually be called Obamagate, perhaps not in your lifetime, but when history has no reason to lie.
The mainstream media gleefully served as a conduit for FBI classified leaks, seeking to destroy new broom Trump for three years of “Trump colluded with Russia” to win. When Mueller’s arranged Special Counsel found no evidence, they turned to Deep State contrived impeachment, all to hide Obama/Hillary’s actual collusion with Russia. Now we know it was Hillary and Obama working with the Russians, selling them a third of our scarce Uranium for millions.
There was massive illegal surveillance by Obama’s National Security Agency (NSA), searching your phone calls, emails, text messages without warrants, spying for potential conservative opposition without your knowledge. It ended in 2016 when Adm. Mike Rogers learned of it, reporting it to FISA Court Judge, Rosemary Collyer, but who cared?
When Obama/Hillary lost their secret government eyes on domestic politics of Trump’s campaign, they launched a CIA/FBI alternative to spy on Trump’s campaign, continuing with Deep State enthusiasm after Trump won, looking for impeachment.
Finding no evidence of crimes, they contrived entrapment schemes by recording normal incoming NSA Director General Flynn’s conversation with Russian officials. They tricked him into a conversation purposefully, without a lawyer, and when he said the same thing using different wording they showed him the transcript of a month’s earlier call, accusing him of lying.
They threatened to bring charges against his son for unknown reasons, and General Flynn plead guilty to make it all go away. He lost his home, his life all because he had the audacity to work honorably with Trump.
Democrat Inspector General Horowitz found him innocent and the government guilty, but a Clinton appointed judge refuses to set him free after the new Justice Department dropped all charges, refusing to prosecute, asking to set an innocent man free. The Democrat judge is now under review, for his strange desperation refusal.
In the first two years of Trump, the Republican controlled the House subpoenaing CIA, NSA, FBI, many pertinent Obama officials, asking under oath if they had evidence of Trump crimes or collusion with Russia, and to the last person the answer was no. Yet the next day they were on CNN, MSNBC, the mainstream media, spouting Trump crimes and racism as Black opportunity zones sprung up all across America and Black unemployment zoomed to all-time record lows.
Then in 2018 all the homeless in California voted Democrat, and nervous Nancy recaptured the gavel of House control, and it’s been Deep State phony impeachment ever since.
Senator Graham first hearing was breathtaking. Fox covered a few minutes as it opened, then went back to the riots. C-SPAN covered it in total, with riots all the time on leftist media. I have never seen so many speechless Democrats ever, with ashen faces desperately defending the indefensible.
Sen. Feinstein looked like a funeral, attacking Justice Kavanaugh again without a prevaricating witness this time vaguely remembering incidents that exactly nobody else recalled. Even Sen. Leahy babbled on saying nothing.
Senator Whitehouse forever demanded that Graham call a list of Deep State informers to cloud the issue, just as Schiff did in his Trump impeachment flaming failure. Senator Durban did Chicago, “We ain’t guilty” gangster defense, but Senator Cruz ate his lunch laying out the crimes in language Al Capone could understand, and Durbin’s face turned ashen white.
The media didn’t even notice it, too busy attacking Trump for standing in front of a burned out Washington D.C. church, known as The Presidents Church. He raised what appeared his tattered family Bible high, signifying we are still here controlling our streets, and the secular media had a five ton baby elephant.
I tried to google the Graham hearing to carefully watch it a second time, to be sure my column portrayed the truth. My computer just couldn’t understand the hearing I sought, with pages of negative CNN and MSNBC vicious assaults on Trump I had just watched, all totally dissembled as disinformation.
After 30 minutes I finally asked for Senator Grahams Hearing on Russian Collusion on June 3, 2020, and they couldn’t send me down a rabbit trail of leftist disinformation. You can google it too, if you are interested in unadulterated truth, unless leftist google has determined it never happened. Watch Senator Cruz and Senator Hawley for sure. I pray America wins.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years.
He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party and a guest columnist for the Del Rio News-Herald. His opinions are not endorsed by, nor reflect those of the News-Herald.
