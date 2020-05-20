Welcome to Del Rio where you’ll soon be able to sit inside an enclosed bingo hall, but swimming in the beloved creek will get you a visit from the law.
In this time of learning how to live under ever-changing rules due to an invisible, and at times lethal enemy, the city’s leadership has made the odd decision to continue barring its citizens from utilizing one of the city’s greatest features while pushing full steam ahead with plans to allow folks to come together in enclosed areas without a care in the world.
To call it mind-boggling would be an understatement. Those cool 3-D puzzles you nearly went blind trying to see the image in were mind-boggling. The city’s decision is just silly.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to slowly reopen the state to business has been met with cheers and trepidation, which is pretty much how the country is operating right. People want to get back to some kind of normal, but not at the cost of more spreading of COVID-19. For the most part locally, we’ve been able to do that. Businesses have been opening their doors to customers again, albeit with some changes. Folks have appreciated the effort and are taking advantage where they can, but others are still choosing to stay home or use delivery or curbside service. Both groups have that right.
And while parks have been allowed to reopen, aside from playground equipment, the city has ruled running, walking and cycling is fine, but don’t you dare go swimming in the place where many of us first learned to swim. That idea defies logic.
Added to that nonsense is the fact the city was already touting the reopening of places like bingo halls. What could possibly go wrong at a place that is enclosed, a favorite activity of folks who are most susceptible to the virus and is home to a game in which people are encouraged to speak as loudly as possible, which means wide open mouths, to not just announce numbers and letters but to indicate who has won? If I were making a disaster movie about an airborne virus, you best bet the opening scene would be inside a bingo hall.
Will there be guidelines in place at these indoor facilities? I have no doubt there will be, but I also know there will be lapses in judgment and things will happen. It will happen because we are humans and the second we get comfortable is when we slip into old habits and let our guard down just enough for trouble to get through.
I’m not against bingo halls. I’m not against reopening restaurants or bars or skating rinks or any of that. If people want to go, that’s fine. If people want to stay home out of caution, that’s fine. But if you’re willing to allow people to travel into businesses and mingle with other humans in an enclosed space, then there’s no good reason people can’t be allowed to enjoy the creek with a nice relaxing swim. The water isn’t stagnant like a swimming pool or a hot tub.
And let’s be fair, coronavirus wouldn’t be the worst thing we found in the creek. I seem to remember a portable toilet being pushed into the creek a few months ago, and that still didn’t stop people from jumping into the water. Okay, so maybe they didn’t jump in so close to the contaminated spot, but you get the point.
