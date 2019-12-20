Before I’ll go on digging through the lies and truths about food, I’d like to meditate on the season of lights we’re in.
This year the Hebrew Feast of Hanukah falls into the Christmas celebration. It is also known as the Feast of Dedication and the Festival of Lights (Jn.10:22) (This history can be found in The Apocrypha in the books of Maccabees).
In the Bible, the Gospel of John starts off how “the Word” was in the beginning (Gr: before time) with God, and was God. It is speaking of Christ, how “All things were made by Him; and without Him was not anything made, that was made” (Jn.1:1-14).
Come to think of it, it was Jesus who made the star that pointed the wisemen to the manger … “In Him was life; and the life was the light of men. And as many as received Him, to them gave He power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name.”
People who still walk in darkness can see Him too, if they have the hearts’ desire to spend eternity with our Lord and Saviour – it’s that simple!
“The people which sat in darkness saw great light” (Isa. 9:1-2 and 42:7).
To those who have put their trust in Jesus, God’s Word says “But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober” (1st Thess.5:4-6).
Something in the Christmas letter from James Dobson reminded me of my childhood in the Netherlands. He described the times when it was typical for friends and relatives to drop by unexpectedly for a visit.
How common it was to hear a knock on the door and someone calling out “anybody home?” Folks were welcomed in, a pot of tea or coffee was made, and cookies or pie would appear on the table.
Then there was time to talk, and those visits required no appointment!
Are those days not as common anymore? It seems that 21st century life is not conductive to unexpected interruptions in the hustle and bustle of non-stop activity. I wish they were!
Activities can be fun, but they can be also an escape … besides the holiday craze, many folks seem to be going through life, day by day, with so many idols set before them unknowingly, believing how their own life must be a certain way with daily rituals.
Some rituals have become habits or even addictions, where they are unable to function unless certain needs are met.
Such things have then become a blockage unto God. He seems to tell us “Search your own self deep within, so that you will know how there can be nothing between us, standing in the way to cause a blockage in our communications and relationship, for we must be as one.”
In His ministry, Jesus was busy teaching, healing the sick, casting out demons and restoring broken lives. Yet He treasured the gift of being alone with God, His Father, above all else. Our Father promised “And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart” (Jer. 29:13).
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
