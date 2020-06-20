The Minute Men are turning in their graves. Washington and Jefferson are crying tears of shame. America. Land of the free and home of the brave; government of the people, by the people, for the people.
The United States of America is no longer that country, so firmly and specifically designed and inaugurated so many years ago. So what happens next? History indeed repeats itself. One only has to look back to the Roman Empire, Egypt, Babylon, the Greeks, and former great civilizations. America is not exempt from that pattern.
Many citizens today matured after World War II , Korea, and Vietnam. Thousands of Americans fought to defend their country, but their sacrifices and accomplishments have been relegated to storage and forgotten.
These same thousands kept Americans free and enabled them to stay safe, accumulate wealth, and live selfish and spoiled lives. Money and power describe the current goals of American society.
Compassion, morals, empathy and understanding have been silenced.
Some have determined that force, arrogance, antagonism, and assessing blame for the sins of the past are the answer to obtaining what they want. But what exactly is that? The complete destruction of the greatest society the world has ever known.
In the beginning, people came here to escape the harms and ills of their countries of origin. They faced the unknown, established communities and flourishing businesses, and banded together for the benefit of all.
These same people also made mistakes. But unity was the overall goal. Our founders were intelligent, moral, hopeful, forward-thinking men. Faith in God was the backbone of their great plan for freedom for all.
Many of our great heroes of varying achievements are recognized today. Nevertheless, there are those who are insistent upon rewriting and destroying symbols of those who dared and sacrificed for love of country; that is called patriotism, and it demands respect and acknowledgement in spite of personal feelings and ideas.
For instance, the incessant demand to tear those symbols down, an indication of selfishness and lack of compassion and understanding. General Robert E. Lee is a case in point. He was a Confederate leader and must be wiped off the map. Do any citizens realize who he was?
Lee was an American patriot long before the Civil War. Lee had been the army’s most respected general; his military strategies are still recognized today; he served brilliantly in the Mexican-American War; and he was superintendent at West Point.
His decision to defend the south is what is known as being between a rock and a hard place. He later lost his home (now Arlington National Cemetery), everything, even his citizenship. In the eyes of many, he is known for only his Confederate sympathies. Recognize that he was one of the best role models for service to and love of country. Let him stand for EVERYTHING that he represents. Which ones of our heroes are without sin? None. All were imperfect.
God has been taken from America. Truly, that was never in the game plan of our Founders. Read the statements by Washington and others who recognize the blessings of the Almighty. Read the prayer to God that is inscribed on the top of the Washington Monument. References to and recognition of God are paramount for America. He is in control, despite present naysayers.
Americans, wake up! We must UNITE, one for all, all for one. Remember too that ALL LIVES MATTER. God bless America!
J.G. Bice
Del Rio, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.