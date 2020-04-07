Being a parent and being a husband during times of coronavirus is not easy.
When it seems like the only news we hear is more and more bad news, it is more important than ever that we find a way to remain calm.
No, life is not the same and I have no idea when it will be again. But I have learned that my wife and children look to me during this barrage of trying times. If I remain calm, they will too. If I panic, it starts a wave of fear through my family.
Now, I would be a liar if I said I’ve been successful at this over the last few months. It’s hard. Every time I check the news, it gets worse. So, I have made a concerted effort to control how I react around my family.
But I certainly fail at it. Just last night, I got a text from one of my co-workers explaining she wouldn’t be into work today because she had to go to the doctor because she had a fever for several days and other symptoms. I immediately dropped my head in front of my wife and son, and I muttered to myself. Of course, my first thought was she had coronavirus and now I was exposed. She doesn’t — just the flu. (Isn’t it a strange time, when finding someone has the flu is a moment of celebration?)
But my reaction, my moment of dread, was quickly noticed by my wife. When she asked about it, I had to tell her and then her fear came to the forefront. Then the kids started asking questions, and before long everyone was scared and certain we were going to soon be the next victims of this invisible killer.
Now, I can’t promise my wife and children we won’t get sick. Frankly, no one can in these strange times. But I can lead by example and try to reduce the risks to our family. I can also remain calm and lead that way.
I try not to get into religion or faith very often in this column, but every time I feel myself start to panic, I think back to one of my favorite Christian songs — It is Well with My Soul.
Many of you probably know the song, but not too many know the story behind it.
Horatio Spafford wrote the song after losses few could imagine. In a two-year period, Spafford lost his 4-year-old son and a thriving business. He then lost all four of his daughters when the ship they were on sank following a collision. As Spafford was crossing the ocean to be with his wife, who survived the collision, he wrote the song near the spot where his daughters died.
So during the hardest of times, these words are still comforting close to 150 years later.
When peace like a river, attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll;
Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say
It is well, it is well, with my soul.
It is well, (it is well),
With my soul, (with my soul)
It is well, it is well, with my soul.
Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come,
Let this blest assurance control,
That Christ has regarded my helpless estate,
And hath shed His own blood for my soul.
My sin, oh, the bliss of this glorious thought!
My sin, not in part but the whole,
Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more,
Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul!
For me, be it Christ, be it Christ hence to live:
If Jordan above me shall roll,
No pang shall be mine, for in death as in life,
Thou wilt whisper Thy peace to my soul.
But Lord, ‘tis for Thee, for Thy coming we wait,
The sky, not the grave, is our goal;
Oh, trump of the angel! Oh, voice of the Lord!
Blessed hope, blessed rest of my soul.
And Lord, haste the day when the faith shall be sight,
The clouds be rolled back as a scroll;
The trump shall resound, and the Lord shall descend,
A song in the night, oh my soul
During these difficult times, it is OK to be scared, it is OK to be worried and it is appropriate to take whatever steps you deem necessary to care for yourself and your loved ones.
But no matter how bad the news gets, no matter how fearful thing seem, remember you are not alone. And like all bad things in history before, this will pass. And when things get difficult, there is peace out there and there is hope out there.
We can get through this, and we will get through this.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
