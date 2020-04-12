Humanity is under siege due to the evil coronavirus, and worse when the experts cannot agree on whether masks are a protection or not.
I do think masks to cover nose and mouth do keep people from breathing in the contaminants, but the coronavirus must be a horse with a burr under its saddle.
Some anchors at Fox News for example, think the coronavirus is a Democratic invention out to get Donald Tump, and that’s probably why Trump refuses to wear a mask.
And Trump is expressing impatience, wants to end the social distancing guidelines and get the country reopened and the “stalled economy” back on track.
But there will be deaths he said.
“There will be deaths, but so what,” he seems to say in the same breath, there is money to be made.
Yes Luis, the money hombre, it is the root of all evil, Satan’s invention and we can’t do without it.
And God says, sorry, but I had nothing to do with it. The devil is free to do the dirty work like putting millions of people out of work while their president cheers the communist Chinese government for their generous donations of ventilators, which America should have never been short of.
But Trump was neglectful about supporting the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention, and even gave Congress notice of his intention to fire the man who played a very significant role in his impeachment.
But the head of the council representing inspectors generals throughout government said Michael Atkinson “was known for his integrity, professionalism, commitment to the rule of law, and independent oversight.” Implicitly suggesting that Trump’s displeasure comes from a sense of disloyalty from an official who is supposed to be independent.
If you haven’t noticed, the White House officials and department heads are anything but independent, lasting only as long as they continue to kiss the ring, and Trump’s butt.
Atkinson, doing his loyalty to his job, was the first to inform Congress about the anonymous whistleblower complaint last year that described Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and his son.
The complaint was about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, Trump telling Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.
The House began an investigation in September, and three months later voted to impeach Trump. The Republican Senate acquitted him in February.
The Republicans in Congress are big chickens, Speaker Pelosi has them sweating bullets and they had to sign on to her coronavirus relief bill in both House and Senate.
She is preparing another doozy of a bill which will pass in the House. We will see what it does in the Senate.
A former Air Force linguist and intelligence contractor pleaded guilty in June 2018 to leaking a top secret government report on Russian hacking, was sentenced back then to five years and three months in federal prison.
At about the same time period, California representative in U.S. Congress Duncan Hunter and wife Margaret were arraigned in San Diego on charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses.
The California Republican and his wife were called to federal court to answer to an indictment alleging they used more than $250,000 to finance family trips to Italy and Hawaii, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets, and even fast-food purchases.
The indictment, to which they pleaded not guilty, alleges they attempted to conceal the illegal spending in federal records.
Even as the long-termer was under investigation by the FBI he kept running for his seat in Congress, and getting re-elected.
At that time, in 2018, House Speaker Paul Ryan called the charges “deeply serious” and said Hunter would be removed from his committee assignments pending resolution of the case.
The indictment said the Hunters spent more than they earned. They overdrew their bank account more than 1,100 times in a seven-year period resulting in a sum of close to $37,761 in overdraft and insufficient fund bank fees.
Compare Mr. Hunter’s illegal use of campaign funds to pay for his lavish lifestyle to the Air Force intelligence office who was trying to alert the public about Russian hackers, and got five years of prison instead.
Intelligence officer Reality Winner got a bum rap.
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Sunday.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
