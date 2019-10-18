There has been a lot in the news lately about certain religions teaching where a man may have many wives.
Some false religions teach that you can’t get to heaven or enjoy it, if you do not have many wives. In other parts of the world many are teaching that if you die killing people who call themselves Christians they will get a double reward in heaven which includes many virgins.
They also believe they will get big houses with many rooms and in each room there will be a virgin just waiting for them.
There are many more such false beliefs. Some think you will have children in heaven while others say no, just sex forever. What does the Bible have to say about marriage and the afterlife?
It was God’s plan from the beginning, for there to be marriage and that it was to be one man and one woman, (Genesis 2:22-23, 1 Corinthians 7:1-2). Men disobeyed God by having more than one wife, (Mark 10:2-12).
Even the leaders of churches, deacons and elders are to only have one wife, (1 Timothy 3:1-3 & 12).
What about Heaven? Jesus clearly taught that there would be no sex or marriage in Heaven, (Mark 12:22-25). Watch out, there is going to be much deception and false teaching in the last days that will lead many away from God, (11 Timothy 3:1-9 and especially verses 13-16).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.