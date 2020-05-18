How many of us have sent President Trump a thank you note for the stimulus relief check that we all received?
President Trump could have easily vetoed the CARES Act, given that it is a $2 trillion albatross overburdening and overstressing the once great economic boom that he had previously overseen.
The economy was the crowning achievement of the Trump Administration; with all sectors seeing tremendous growth and success, with record low unemployment throughout the country, with a spirit of financial confidence and optimism rising gloriously in the population who had previously been forlorn and thought to be forgotten.
He signed the bill even though it contained frivolous pork demanded by the Democratic Party for their pet projects which had nothing to do with the COVID-19 crisis: $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; $75 million for the National Endowment for the Arts, which has funded exhibitions including a photograph of a crucifix submerged in a jar of urine and an American flag on the floor encouraging museum visitors to step on the flag; relaxed regulatory approval rules for sunscreen ingredients, even though some Democratic state governors have closed their state beaches; and funding for free video conferencing visits for prison inmates although prisoners were being released for fear that the virus would spread in confined quarters, yet the Democratic governors in blue states mandated that nursing home residents who tested positive must be allowed to return, instead of quarantining them away from the most vulnerable residents.
However, in spite of negative factors, President Trump signed the measure because it contained many positive measures that would help all Americans, because he truly cares for all Americans.
He followed the advice of the leading medical and scientific experts to lockdown the country, intentionally devastating the economy to protect and safeguard what was predicted to be millions of lives.
If you haven’t thanked Mr. Trump yet, you can thank him on Nov. 3.
I’m sure he would appreciate your “Thank you” vote for him.
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
