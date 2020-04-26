Donald J. Trump ignored early warnings of a possible pandemic. But was heavily focused on politics, the stock market, and politically played down what he knew was a rising threat and coddled China instead of confronting it.
Would not listen to experts, and could not understand simple and sound advice, chewing out aides who took the advice seriously.
He is obsessed with treatment yet to be proven for coronavirus, and has continuously lied about his late response to it. There is no end to this president’s irresponsibility or shame.
China’s irresponsibility/failure to warn the world according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press, 3,000 people had been infected in the city of Wuhan by Jan. 20.
The delay by the first country to face the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak set the stage of a pandemic that has infected millions of people, and taken more than 133,000 lives worldwide.
“Doctors in Wuhan were afraid” said Dali Yang, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Chicago. In particular when eight doctors were punished for fear mongering,” as they were accused.
And we, the pork chop lovers, may have to do without for a while as national meat plants like Smithfield are shutting down for a while, they say.
As a nation, the lack of good leadership has made us dependent on China for a slew of things like penicillin for example, which Americans once mass produced saving the lives of countless soldiers during World War II. Factories throughout the country once made the stuff.
But that was a long time ago. The last U.S. plant to make penicillin a Bristol-Myers Squibb facility in Syracuse, New York, shut down in 2004. What happened?
According to Rosemary Gibson of the Hastings Center, and author of the book “China Rx,” Chinese companies formed a cartel, colluded to sell product on the global market at below market price, and drove all U.S., European, and Indian producers out of business.
The Chinese government imposed trade barriers, and charge sky-high fees for product testing, and held foreign companies to a higher standard than Chinese companies.
From 2010 to 2018 U.S. imports of pharmaceuticals from China increased 75 percent. America’s dependence on drugs and biologics from China is second only to our dependence from Canada for our medicines.
America relies on China for 90 percent of our antibiotics, and for drugs for everything.
China is a bully fully aware of its dominance, and threatened to cut off our supply of drugs, and throw us into a sea of coronavirus.
There is so much risk of having so many of our medications coming from one country. We are vulnerable to any changes to the Chinese system of government. This can be from political unrest, disease or war.
It would be smart then, if this country went back to mass production of medicines like it once did.
But the coronavirus has shown that even friendly nations look to self-preservation, and keep medical supplies to themselves.
It is totally in U.S. interest to start a national look at our vulnerability to other countries and start producing our own medicines.
People, put pressure on your representatives, so they in turn can start talking to manufacturers about this country’s vulnerability when it comes to medicines.
Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Administration should buy only American made medicines, or buy from different countries.
Commentators have been warning of our growing dependence on China for medicines for years.
An now for some local politics: The county judge said in a recent News-Herald article concerning cooperation between county and city council, the city council feels like they are being driven by the county judge, who of course denies that he means harm, and has a good relationship with the council, and as proof he points out his good relationship with council members Elizalde de Calderon, Fred Carranza and Rowland Garza.
In my opinion these are council members who seem to have no loyalty. I consider them traitors to their fellow council members who I believe are within their rights to not be dominated by the county judge who wants to disregard their input.
The county judge should do some reaching out himself, and not expect everybody to come and shine his boots.
The city council hired the city manager, and they should put a halt to his going over to the county looking for approval, he should look for approval from the council who hired him.
