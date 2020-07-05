Changing times and facing unprecedented situations is the legacy of the novel coronavirus public health crisis.
City and county have been issuing public health emergency declarations, some of which have had a not-so-welcoming reception from certain members of the community, but overall the response has been generally good.
For the most part, Del Rioans have been understanding even when some of these measures – closing the San Felipe Creek, closing public parks and the golf course – have proven unpopular.
Most Del Rioans I deal with and have discussed current restrictions with, are understanding and believe these restrictions, although uncomfortable, are intended to keep the public safer.
In the state scene, and in a reversal from his previous stance, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order mandating — with few exceptions — all Texans to wear a face mask when in public.
Abbot’s order comes on the heels of COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the Lone Star State.
Abbott’s order, although unexpected, is a step in the right direction. According to public data, face masks are effective in helping prevent the spread of this highly contagious disease.
There’s no shame in correcting course, although political opponents may say the opposition to face masks should have never been, better late than never. After all, that’s the reason why they put a reverse in vehicles, to go back, correct course and continue on in the right direction.
Abbott’s order requires Texans living in counties with more than 20 coronavirus active cases to wear a face covering over nose and mouth while in a business or other building open to the public, as well as outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing is not possible.
The order makes exceptions for children younger than 10, people with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, or those who are eating or drinking. Also for people who are exercising outdoors. The order went into effect Friday at noon.
Other exceptions include counties with fewer than 20 active cases, but county officials need to apply for an exception before the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Face masks, social distancing and eye protection have proven to be effective in helping prevent the spread of the novel virus.
An article published in The Lancet in June, states researchers analyzed 172 studies from 16 countries to better understand the effects of physical distancing, face masks, and eye protection.
Face masks were shown to reduce the risk of infection from about 17 percent to 3 percent.
Another study shows that a cough emitted with no mask can travel up to 12 feet, but with a stitched mask made from two layers of quilting fabric, the droplets traveled only 2.5 inches from the face.
As data we now know has shown, many individuals can be infected with the virus and asymptomatic, so the most effective way of helping prevent an even more widespread contagion is for everyone to wear a mask in public.
—
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor for the Del Rio News-Herald. Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
