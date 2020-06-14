How quickly Antifa, the so-called anti-fascists, folded during the pandemic.
Shouldn’t they have the most viciously vocal about resisting the government imposed lockdown? Weren’t they the ones who screamed and shouted about how much they were against extreme authoritarianism, oppressiveness, and intolerant practices? Wasn’t the government imposed lockdown considered to be by them an egregious example of extremely oppressive and intolerant authoritarianism? Weren’t these the same people who called Trump all sorts of derogatory terms and compared him to Hitler?
Yet not a peep was heard from them throughout the pandemic, as they obediently and frighteningly remained lock downed in their parents’ basement. What happened to their bravado and bluster? Why did they not resist? Why did they not radically rebel? Why did they not refuse to go along? Why did they not rise up and revolt?
Were they so scared of COVID-19? Were they afraid to get sick? Were they terrified of dying? Whatever the reason, they did not resist but instead they followed all the rules and regulations imposed by what they considered a fascist regime.
Maybe they never actually believed that President Trump was truly like Hitler or that the Trump Administration was really like the Third Reich.
It must have been true that they were funded by big money to protest against Trump and that no amount of money could get them to feign fury when they felt they were in mortal danger of dying from the deadly disease.
How rapidly the Antifa members scurried back to hide in their dark and dungy man-caves to stay-away from the contagion, not the contagion of deadly fascism but rather the contagion of dreadful fear.
These were the bad boys who defiantly wore masks of protest, now they are wearing the face masks to safeguard themselves from catching COVID-19. They were docile and not defying the establishment.
If they truly believed that Trump was a tyrannical dictator who wanted to lock them up and take away all their rights they would not have so agreeably acquiesced.
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
