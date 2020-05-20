“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: and that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name” (Revelation 13).
Are we there yet ...? It looks like it. Whoever is pushing this – Gates, Trump, Rockefeller – there’s a lot of talk about it nowadays, as a “solution” for the global chaos.
There might be a cure for this virus, yet there’s a lot more going on!
This world never stopped before like now, not with any of the staged or natural plagues.
The technology has been a big help in many ways, but now that “tracing apps” are developed, it is getting creepy. Are we that far into the prophecies already? Are we like the frogs sitting in a pot of water, not realizing the water has almost come to a boil?
Since this nation is not disarmed yet, it might cause some problems in accepting a vaccine with a tracking device. But since tattoos are in fashion.
Will most accept that then, so we can enter the schools, workforce and airports again, without masks?
David Wilkerson wrote in his 1998 book “America’s last call”: “I believe America stands at the brink of an economic and social collapse. Throughout the scriptures, we detect a pattern – whenever nations turned away from God, He sent them warnings through prophets. If the people didn’t respond, God often sent violent storms and drastic weather changes and plagues to wake them up. And if that didn’t work, God sent them one final message: he inundated them with prosperity. It was a last, great mercy call.”
We’ve had prophets and many warnings, but even 9/11 didn’t wake us up! We might like to stand on 2nd Chron. 7:14, but where is the evidence that America has repented?
The rest of that same chapter explains clearly how God will make us a proverb and a byword when we turn away from Him.
It ends: “Therefore hath He brought all this evil upon them.”
Wilkerson goes on to say “Only the Lord, who upholds all creation by the Word of His mouth, determines the destinies of nations – economic and otherwise (Deut. ch.8)!
The upheaval now is meant as a purging of the church. If God would have waited much longer, His beloved bride would be inundated.
For His greater purpose in breaking down the America’s money machine is to deliver His redeemed children from the contagious spirit of materialism and worldly-mindedness that’s now engulfing this nation!”
As it says in Eph. 5:27 “That He might present it to Himself a glorious Church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish.”
Verses in Hebrews 10:34 and 11:37-38 disprove the false doctrine that says Christians will escape the dark times ahead, remaining untouched by all the fearful things that are about to come upon us.
Such teaching is absurd and unscriptual! Now that George Orwells’ vision of 1984 is our new “reality,” and the Google machine is busy tracing us like the Trojan Horse. Does a small shred of hope still exist that enough Americans will see through this ruse?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.