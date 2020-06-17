Yes, there are many like the first responders, those fighting the COVID-19 virus, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and many others. But one very special group from the list, is fathers.
Next Sunday will be Father’s Day and we celebrate it every third Sunday of June. They may not be in the headlines or possess great wealth, but he shows up for work day after day and brings home a paycheck week after week.
Perhaps there are many problems where he works or his boss is a jerk, but he does not complain or quit because he knows he has a family to feed and bills to pay. Maybe he did not get to go to his daughter’s first dance recital but he is so proud when his little daughter shows him her new dance costume.
Also, he could not make little Johnny’s first baseball game because a last minute work order came in and he had to fill it, but he was so proud when later that evening little Johnny told him how he stopped a ground ball and threw it to second base.
He tries to set a good example for his family, (Deuteronomy 4:9, Proverbs 20:7). Moreover, has been faithful to his wife and on Sunday they all get in the old clunker car and go to church, (Ephesians 6:4).
“Dad I love you” or a simple “thank you” would please him very much.
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico. He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.
