It’s funny how even the smallest of things can brighten someone’s day in these trying times we are living through.
Earlier this week, I had to go to Walmart to fill a shopping list my wife gave me. The trip itself was uneventful — everyone was social distancing and mostly quiet. But when I checked out, the cashier was outgoing, talkative and friendly. She had a mask on so there’s no way to know for sure, but I would bet you she was smiling. We spent five minutes talking about the hail storm that hit Del Rio. For those five minutes, it felt like a normal day.
It was amazing how nice it felt to just act and feel like things were normal. As I walked out, I had a smile. But, of course, no one could see it because I had a mask on, too.
What I realized is while times are difficult now and life has changed for everyone, it’s OK to be normal. Yes, we all have to be smart and take precautions, but don’t be afraid to live a little. Go for a walk, play in the sprinklers, have movie night at home. Have a little fun when you can.
Monday afternoon, my wife and I took all the kids down to San Felipe Springs and for about an hour the young kids played in the water while the rest of us enjoyed just being outside. There was no one else around, so we were perfectly safe. But most of all, it was fun. I knew the next day, we would have to wear masks to leave the house, so playing in the water would have to wait for a while. But for that short period of time, there was no coronavirus, there was no reason to be locked in the house. And life was fun.
• • •
Times like the one we are facing now can bring a focus on leaders, good and bad. Much has been made nationally over whether President Trump has been a good leader or a bad leader, but that’s not what I’m focusing on.
During times of crisis, local leadership becomes more and more crucial. That could be a business manager, city and county officials, police, fire, hospitals, you name it. What happens in Washington, D.C. is important. But it’s what happens at home that really impacts your life.
And from that perspective, we have been very fortunate. I promise you, neither County Judge Lewis Owens nor Mayor Bruno Lozano had this in mind when they signed up for the job. But when push came to shove, the men responded. Now, I don’t personally like all the restrictions. I don’t want to wait in line to go into the store, I would love to go out and eat and I would prefer not to wear a mask when I leave my home.
But doing those things is the right thing to do. And by making us do them early, Owens and Lozano saved very likely saved lives.
Whenever I think of leadership under turmoil, I think of Jason Tabor. I doubt anyone here knows of Jason, but in May 2018 he was elected as mayor of Santa Fe, Texas. On May 18 of that year, a student opened fire at Santa Fe High School, killing 10 and injuring 13. In a matter of minutes, Jason went from the euphoria of winning an election to having to lead a community in grief. And he did it perfectly.
Here in Del Rio, this pandemic is far different than a school shooting, but it forced our top two elected leaders to step up. Throughout the last month, they have worked together to come up with plans to keep our community safe. They acted quickly, decisively and in a united fashion. And we are safer because of it.
One more thought on this topic — kudos to Superintendent Carlos Rios and the leaders of San Felipe Del Rio ISD. When the pandemic hit over spring break, most Texas school cancelled classes. Our school leaders were ahead of the curve. Instead of cancelling class, they immediately went to work to move to distance learning. Before a week had passed, they had a plan on how to assign and collect schoolwork.
Around the state, most districts joined in two or three weeks later, but the leaders here were prepared and reacted quickly and appropriately. It hasn’t been flawless, but I for one appreciate the actions that have been taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.