In the mid-90s, Hillary Clinton published a book called “It Takes a Village.” The theory behind the book, and the old African proverb the title came from, is that to properly raise a child many people must play a role.
There is no doubt that is true to some extent — teachers, pastors, grandparents and friends all have some say in what young children learn. But I have always remained steadfast in my belief, the No. 1 responsibility for raising a child belongs solely to the parents.
I bring this up because of an interesting observation my family and I saw last week. In the middle of a pandemic and following a storm with tornado-level winds, my daughter found a fledgling bird in our backyard.
When she found the bird, I looked up and saw the nest it was likely blown out of.
After doing a little research, one of two things were recommended. If possible, pick up the young bird and put it back in the nest. Not possible in this case. There was simply no way to safely reach the nest. No. 2, was to just leave the bird alone because the parents would continue to care for it even with it on the ground.
So, we chose option 2, and it was quite interesting.
First of all, getting to option 2 wasn’t fast or easy because I had two young children that desperately wanted that bird as a pet. At least twice, I found them with it in the house and had to instruct them to put it outside.
Eventually the kids did leave it alone, and we got to watch as what had to be the mom and dad took care of this tiny little bird that was on the verge of being able to fly.
For about four days, every time we walked outside, one of the two birds would be in the tree calling to its youngster. Oftentimes both were there, but there always seemed to be one looking on.
On the second morning, we went out and what we called the mom was calling and calling and calling for her baby. For what seemed like hours, this bird was searching for the youngster somewhere on the ground.
Eventually, the baby called back and mom found it hiding under our shed. For an hour that mom would run under there with a bug in its mouth and come right back out hunting for another. That was cool to watch.
But the most interesting part, the village part, came later. Like I said, every time we came out, the birds would be watching and calling. It was loud and frankly a little annoying after a while, but it was cool to watch. If we were walking through the yard and got too close to the fledgling, the level of chirping would pick up as the concerned parents watched.
While the mom and dad tolerated humans, what more could a blackbird really do, they did not tolerate our dog.
When Saint first ran across the fledgling on the ground, he was naturally interested. He stopped, looked and sniffed. And that set the parents off.
Mom began calling nonstop and dad began to attack. I could only laugh as this tiny bird repeatedly flow down inches away from Saint’s head. Eventually, Saint ran away. Realistically, I doubt the bird could have hurt him, but they certainly weren’t going to sit idly by while he investigated.
One morning, we went out and Saint quickly found this fledgling. This time, only the mom bird was around, so she began to frantically call as Saint found her baby.
As she called out, the most surprising thing happened. Blackbirds began showing up from neighboring yards, all attacking the dog.
Within minutes, six or seven birds had answered the call and were in our backyard chasing after our now terrified dog. It was quite funny.
It made me realize that even in nature, the village has some role in raising and protecting young. I doubt the birds were really friends, but when they heard a call, they came quickly.
After four days, the fledgling disappeared, and mom quit calling. Although I don’t know for sure, I am hopeful it got strong enough to fly and flew off to start its own life.
