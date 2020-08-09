Before COVID took over, I would write an article about diabetes on the Sunday before the last Tuesday of the month to publicize the Diabetes Wellness Support Group meeting at the County Library. Gathering restrictions have put a hold on that. In fact, the last diabetes article I wrote was “Diabetes and COVID-19 – What’s the Risk” on April 12. See how COVID took over.
Lately, I have been wondering how the members of the Diabetes Wellness Support Group are doing with managing their diabetes. Changes in routine, staying home, worries and stress over the future are having an impact. I know they have for me. Recently, I was scared to find out my A1C number because I knew I was not being careful. My A1C wasn’t horrible nor was it wonderful, but it has decreased. Nevertheless, I know I could be doing better by changing my lifestyle.
