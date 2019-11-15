A week has passed and the furor regarding the Del Rio versus Eagle Pass football game is still smoldering.
The Del Rio News-Herald’s story on the game has already reached close to 20,000 engagements on Facebook, nearly 90 comments and nearly 80 shares. Opinions on the fracas that followed the high school football game have been varied with some people feeling the decision by Del Rio players and students to engage Eagle Pass’ contingent was proper based on the actions of the Eagles players while others feel that a more reasonable solution could have been enacted.
Whichever side you fall on, the fact remains that this rivalry, at least on the gridiron, has grown beyond just trash talking and hollow threats to much more than that.
Now, it’s up to both schools, and school districts, to take the opportunity to make sure this never happens again.
Emotions always run high in sports. Win or lose, the time and effort that players and coaches put into preparing for an athletic contest can’t be measured in any kind of formula. Wins or losses are a product of opportunity, skill and often times a little bit of luck. One bounce of the ball here or there, one gust of wind, one missed call by an official and the tide of victory can easily go from benefiting one team to benefiting the other. But the things that can be preventable are the ones caused by the players or coaches themselves in the heat of the moment.
There is no justification for attempting to desecrate something that isn’t yours. A school takes pride in its facilities, and to have a visiting team attempt to take advantage of that and then feign ignorance or regret is irresponsible and way out of line. That’s what happened last Friday. Eagle Pass’ players first attempted to ring Del Rio High’s victory bell, which is verboten to even regular students until homecoming and graduation night usually, and then chose to plant an Eagle Pass team flag at midfield of Walter Levermann Ram Stadium.
This wasn’t the first time this had happened either. The same incident took place two years ago, but that time the Rams players had already left the field or were instructed not to engage by the coaches. It was a classless move by the Eagles players then, and it’s a classless move now.
Del Rio’s trips to Eagle Pass haven’t been without trouble, either. In years past, Del Rio buses have been struck by rocks. One year, the bus carrying Del Rio’s spirit groups had a window shattered by a rock, spraying the girls inside with glass. The time that Del Rio clinched the district title on the Eagles’ field, the Rams were hurried off the field and off the all-weather track to allow Eagle Pass students to do their senior walk. There was no fighting or threats. Del Rio just took its celebratory photos and moved on.
I suspect future Del Rio and Eagle Pass football games will feature a lot more security, more law enforcement and much more attention from District 29-6A higher-ups. Expect less leeway for misbehavior and more attention paid to not just the actions of the players on the field, but from fans in the stands.
Let us learn from this situation and hope it does not haunt his rivalry going forward.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.