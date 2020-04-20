God has put it on my heart to ask everyone in Del Rio and Val Verde County, Texas to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. for the end to the COVID-19 crisis.
Information about how to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet can be found at www.thedivinemercy.org
Also it would be great if everyone would continue praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet the following week at the same time and longer if they can.
I have several medical issues that I am going through and offering up to the Lord my pain for the intention of the end to this pandemic, also praying and interceding for others who also are suffering.
Prayer is powerful as we plead for God to have mercy on us and on the whole world.
Thank you. God bless you and keep you safe.
Mary Alice Gomez
Del Rio, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.