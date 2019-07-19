2nd Timothy 2; 11-13
11 This is a faithful saying, that if we are dead with Christ, then we shall live with Him. 12 Therefore if we suffer in Christ, then we also reign with Him. If we deny the Lord then know this, that He also will deny us! 13 Even if we believe not, Christ our Lord will remain faithful, for He can never deny Himself.
When we are truly born again, having the Spirit of God dwelling in us. Then, we are also dead to the old man and it’s sinful lusts, but alive to Christ. This that we no longer live as our former lives dictated when we were dead in our trespasses, but we are always putting off this old man of the flesh that Christ may reign in our mortal bodies.
We can neither deny Him or His workmanship in us, as we are a new creation in Christ, all things are passed away, everything is made new when we are born of the Spirit of God. Even in our weaknesses we can know that God continues to work a good work in us, and He is able to complete that work till the day we stand before Him.
May our hearts remain pure before Him! May we never stray away from such a glorious salvation and work of God Himself in us. For we all must endure until the end that the final salvation is wrought in us by Christ who sealed us by His Spirit! Therefore, as we do suffer in Christ, let our suffering be unto Him for His name sake, and not for vain self-image or gain.
We that finish this race in Him, to the great prize of our faith, which is Christ our Lord! We shall also rule and reign with Him forever throughout eternity. Thank God who gives us the victory in Christ Jesus our Lord!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.