Last week while sitting on bales of straw outdoors waiting for the play to begin. I could not help but look up and notice the beautiful clear, moonlit night I was reminded of an event that took place over 2,000 years ago when shepherds were tending their flocks, suddenly an Angel of the Lord appeared to them.
The Angel told them he had good news, “I bring you good news of a great joy which shall be for all the people – there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:8-14).
Later on some wise men were asking “Where is He who has been born King of the Jews?
The star they had followed a long way led them to Bethlehem (Matthew 2:1-12).
Somehow they knew He was born to be a king, King of the Jews.
Little did they know that the one who they worshiped and gave gifts to, was God in the flesh, (Matthew 1:23).
A little over 30 years later He was crucified and He did the greatest thing that could ever be done for us, (John 3:16).
He provided a way for our sins to be forgiven and opened the door for a new relationship, a new life and a new future with God, (1 John 1:3&7).
Let us enjoy this Christmas season and remember the reason for the season.
See you in church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
