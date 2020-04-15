There are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 400,000 here in Texas. Recently, Congress passed and signed into law the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, including key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (H.R. 1903/S. 901), critical legislation that will improve the health outcomes of people living with dementia.
I am a biomedical research scientist who has worked for over 50 years in aging, and Alzheimer’s. I also have personal experience with the disease that took my mother-in-law and now affects my sister-in-law.
I want to thank Rep. Will Hurd for supporting the House passage of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019, through the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act. This critical vote will allow individuals living with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease to access supports and services from programs under the Older Americans Act (OAA). Those programs include nutritional services, supportive services, the National Family Caregiver Support program, and other services that enhance quality of life.
Please join me in thanking Rep. Will Hurd for supporting this legislation. If you would like to be part of our next big legislative win, visit alzimpact.org/volunteer to join the fight.
Robert W. Gracy,
Helotes, Texas
