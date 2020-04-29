“May the odds forever be in your favor.”
Yes, it’s a quote from “The Hunger Games,” but in reality it’s the attitude a lot of folks carry with them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Now, with the announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott that Texas was going to slowly reopen for business after being shuttered for roughly a month, it’s the attitude that we should carry as we reenter some kind of normalcy.
Just to be fair, things will never be normal again. It’s just not possible.
We’ve seen the best and worst in people in regards to our treatment of and behavior towards our fellow man and it’s something that we should strive to learn from and not use as motivation for retaliation.
When businesses begin reopening this weekend, especially restaurants, we should remember that the ultimate goal of all this is to help get people back into some sort of positive routine. We want people to go back to work. We want people to be able to make money again. We want to see our friends and family, but we must remember that we must do so with the lessons we’ve learned from these past few weeks.
If we come out of this with the exact mindset we had when this all began then we’ve learned nothing. That includes treating folks with respect, learning to be patient and most of all, being sanitary.
The return of some businesses this weekend doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all for the citizens of Texas. It’s a test, and only by working together and using common sense will we be able to effectively pass that test.
If all goes well, in two more weeks we will see more businesses open back up, more people will be allowed to go into local businesses and things can slowly begin to resemble a time before we wore masks, used hand sanitizer like lotion and didn’t give the stink-eye to anyone who coughed in our general direction.
Please remember that restaurants and businesses can only accommodate up to 25 percent of their capacity for these first two weeks once they reopen.
Be patient and courteous. You’re acting like a selfish child will only serve to have you asked to leave and back to the social distancing circle for you.
There are also folks who aren’t comfortable with businesses and the like reopening. To them I urge to also be patient and be safe. You don’t have to go running out of your home screaming “Freedom!” but it’s okay to be careful in what you do. If you made it this far without getting sick, then you were probably doing something right. Your friends and family will understand if you aren’t ready to socialize yet. This was something new for all of us and shouldn’t easily be brushed aside.
If you’re a business owner and you aren’t ready to reopen, then don’t. Make sure you have all your ducks in a row before you open those doors once again.
You have a huge responsibility to make sure everything goes well and the more precautions you take to be ready, the better.
To paraphrase what Abbott said, no one wants to reopen for business only to have to close it again because things got worse than what they originally were.
Good luck to everyone this weekend and remember that this is just the beginning. Let’s work together to make sure it lasts.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor for the Del Rio News-Herald.
