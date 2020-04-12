The last Tuesday of March was the 31st. The Diabetes Wellness Support Group should have been meeting at the Val Verde County Library at 5 p.m. Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way. I missed having the opportunity to share experiences with the other members of the group. I care about them.
According to the Centers for Disease Control “older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.” Those underlying medical conditions include chronic lung disease, serious heart conditions, immune-compromised conditions, severe obesity, chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, liver disease, and diabetes.
As an older adult with diabetes, I want to know what it is about the diabetic condition that makes me at risk for becoming so severely ill that I could die from COVID-19. Let me share some of what the American Diabetes Association offered on their website at diabetes.org.
Question: Are people with diabetes more likely to get COVID-19?
ADA: “There is not enough data to show whether people with diabetes are more likely to get COVID-19 than the general population. The problem people with diabetes face is primarily a problem of worse outcomes, not greater chance of contracting the virus. In China … people with diabetes had much higher rates of serious complications and death than people without diabetes …”
Question: Do people with diabetes have a higher chance of experiencing serious complications from COVID-19?
ADA: “Your risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 is likely to be lower if your diabetes is well-managed … People with diabetes (who) do not manage their diabetes well and experience fluctuating blood sugars … could worsen the chance of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 …because (the) body’s ability to fight off an infection is compromised.”
Question: What should diabetics do to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19?
ADA: “If COVID-19 is spreading in your community, take extra measures to put distance between yourself and other people to further reduce your risk of being exposed to this new virus. Stay home as much as possible.”
Yes, those of us with diabetes should be doing all we can to manage our diabetes so our bodies can fight hard if assaulted by COVID-19. We can have control over our blood sugar. Of course, we should also be doing all we can to avoid becoming infected. We have control here, too. We can stay home, wash our hands, and maintain 6-feet of distance from others outside our homes.
Let me turn this situation on its head. You have heard folks saying, “We’re all in this together.” Now, consider the next question and answer.
Question: I don’t have diabetes or any other risk factor. In fact, I probably won’t die if I get infected. What do I need to do?
Answer: See the answer for diabetics! After all, we’re all in this together, right?
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
